Panthers organize 'Star Wars' man date for charity

The 'Purrbacca' shirts -- a product of Panthers fan art combining the team's logo and the likeness of one of the film's hairier, less intelligible characters -- received such a positive reaction in the Twittersphere that Kalil had a company print them for sale with all proceeds going to Olsen's "The HEARTest Yard" charity. The initiative provides families of babies affected by congenital heart disease with a multitude of services and assists them as they settle into their new lives as parents of children with congenital heart disease.