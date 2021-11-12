Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Everything is on the table' with Cam Newton Sunday vs. Cardinals

Cam Newton could see action in his first game back with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady said Friday that "everything is on the table" regarding Newton playing Sunday, per multiple reporters.

Newton signed a one-year deal with Carolina worth up to $10 million, including $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

While P.J. Walker is expected to make his first start of the season, Newton could immediately have a package in place to run Sunday. Matt Barkley is also expected to be active.

Coach Matt Rhule noted Thursday the Panthers brought Newton "here to play."

Former starter Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury that will shelve him for 4-6 weeks, leading Carolina to sign the former NFL MVP. The Panthers officially placed Darnold on injured reserve Friday. Carolina also released practice squad quarterback James Morgan﻿.

Newton will practice Friday donning his familiar No. 1 jersey once again.