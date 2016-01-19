Around the NFL

Panthers OC denies calling plays with a 'tight butt'

Published: Jan 19, 2016 at 01:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Following Sunday's 31-24 Divisional Round win over the Seattle Seahawks, Cam Newton said the Carolina Panthers played with their "butts tight," watching their big lead wither in the second half.

Specifically, Newton said "a lot of guys playing with their butts tight, coaches with their butts tight" and included himself in the "butts tight" equation.

On Monday, offensive coordinator Mike Shula denied calling plays with his sphincter clenched, instead crediting the Seattle defense with making changes.

"It's a fine line in keeping it wide open and also trying to call plays that are really good that also will keep the clock moving," Shula said, via ESPN.com. "(The Seahawks are) really good. I don't think there is anybody here that doesn't think they are really good on defense."

It's the fourth time this season the Panthers saw a big lead dwindle. Coach Ron Rivera cited those games being against quarterbacks Andrew Luck, Aaron Rodgers, Eli Manning and Russell Wilson.

"I'll be honest, I get it, I understand," Rivera said of the concern of losing big leads. "But shoot, we won those football games, and look who we played against. If this was someone that was 2-14 that did this to us, then I'd be really concerned. But it wasn't. Am I concerned? Yeah. But are these things correctable and fixable? Most certainly.

"Let's stay focused on what we did. We did some really good things. We made some things happen. And we won the football game."

The last sentence is the most important. Big leads or not, the Panthers have beaten every opponent this season, save one. With two now needed to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, there is no more time for tight butts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL to implement heightened COVID-19 protocols leaguewide around Thanksgiving 

The NFL is implementing heightened protocols around Thanksgiving amid rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. That includes mandatory masking and testing all players and staff twice after the holiday, while encouraging clubs to offer testing for visiting friends and family.
news

Jets to start QB Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins

Mike White's run as the Jets' starting quarterback, for now, has come to an end. With injured rookie Zach Wilson continuing his recovery from a PCL sprain in his right knee, the club will turn to veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ for Sunday's AFC East home game against the Dolphins, per Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 17

The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for running back Miles Sanders. Sanders remains on IR after suffering an ankle injury in Week 7. Opening the practice window would allow Sanders to return this week if healthy.
news

Will NFL's upset trend continue in Week 11?

Big upsets have littered the landscape the past two weeks, with four teams entering the week without a winning record (.500 or lower) beating opponents that began the week in first place (or tied for first) in their division.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel highlight Players of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel led the NFL's weekly honor roll, as the Players of the Week were revealed on Wednesday morning. 
news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates says contract status has affected play

Jessie Bates began the season as one of the most underrated players in the NFL. But entering Week 11, the safety admits the focus on his contract situation has negatively affected his play on the field.
news

Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham departure from Cleveland 'stung. It still does'

Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham have been best friends since well before their NFL and LSU days. The fact that Landry couldn't help smooth things over with OBJ and the Browns underscored the tenuous nature of the soured relationship.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson aims to play '20-plus years,' then 'own an NFL football team'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to play for "20-plus years" and, after that, he'd like to be an NFL owner.
news

Patriots OL Trent Brown: 'I almost died' during IV issue last season

New England offensive lineman Trent Brown said Tuesday that he gave some thought to retirement last year after a problem with a pre-game IV before a game against the Browns put him in a Cleveland hospital and nearly cost him his life.
news

Chargers place OLB Joey Bosa, DL Jerry Tillery on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed outside linebacker ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Jerry Tillery﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell sustained broken finger; status uncertain

San Francisco's leading rusher, rookie running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿, suffered a fractured finger and will undergo a procedure. His status for Sunday's game against Jacksonville is unclear.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff's status for Week 11 vs. Browns uncertain following oblique injury

The Detroit Lions could be without starting quarterback Jared Goff in Week 11 following his oblique injury this past Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW