Panthers' Newton, Browns' McCoy show flashes of brilliance

The Colts need a better backup plan for Peyton Manning. Nearly every team in the league would be in the same predicament without their starting quarterback, but the Colts' backups -- Curtis Painter and Dan Orlovsky -- lack the ability to keep the offense afloat in the four-time MVP's absence. Their ineptitude was on full display against the St. Louis Rams, as the duo combined to finish 9 for 16 for 166 yards with three interceptions. Painter, in particular, looks unprepared to handle the responsibility of directing the offense as a starter. He is repeatedly late with the delivery of his throws, and his ball placement leaves something to be desired. His interception on the third play of the game was the result of a poor throw that sailed over the intended receiver's head. Though he came back to deliver an accurate 41-yard strike to Pierre Garcon down the sideline, his overall inconsistency as a passer should force to Colts to reconsider their options at the backup spot.