Panthers' Lucas, Smith together again after fight

Notes: Fox gave no timetable for Muhammad's return. ... CB Chris Gamble, S Chris Harris, WR Ryne Robinson, DT Ian Scott and TEs Dante Rosario and Gary Barnidge remained sidelined with injuries. ... Marshall said he knew right away that the Eagles were trying a fake field goal before his 78-yard interception return of a shuffle pass for a touchdown Thursday. "Watching film, the end man on the line always blocked down on me. He never let me come free," Marshall said. "So once he let me come free, it put up some flags -- something wasn't right. I didn't know he was going to pitch it. I actually thought it was going to be a run fake."