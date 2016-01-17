Panthers lean on early dominance to hold off 'Hawks

After nearly blowing big leads against the Colts, Packers and Giants, coach Ron Rivera conceded his biggest concern was his team's ability to finish games. That was an issue again on Sunday, as Wilson tossed three second-half touchdown passes against a sleepwalking Carolina squad with one eye on the ticking clock for the final 30 minutes. The Panthers needed Thomas Davis to field an onside kick to keep the ball out of Wilson's hands with a chance to tie in the game's final minute. Rivera will be sure to drive that point home in lead-up to next week's clash with an Arizona Cardinals club that can light up the scoreboard with any in the league.