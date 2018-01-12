Panthers LB Thomas Davis: 2018 will 'definitely be my last year'

The biggest thing with our football team is being more consistent. We had games where we dominated from beginning to end. Then we had games where we struggled that we shouldn't have struggled in. That's really the biggest key for us. Adding a few pieces will help us out. When you lose a No. 1 receiver like Kelvin Benjamin like we did -- it didn't completely hurt us because we had guys step up and they played big for us -- but adding another veteran receiver in the room and another linebacker to help Luke and Shaq (Thompson) and (David) Mayo and those guys out will definitely help us. It'll make us a better football team.