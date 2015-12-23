Panthers' Josh Norman fined for Beckham battle

The other half of the Odell Beckham battle royal will be hit with two separate fines, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. One for $8,681 (face mask) and one for $17,363 (striking an opponent in the head/neck area). Norman is appealing the fines, Rapoport reported.
Compared to Beckham, who will miss a crucial game as his team barely clings on to their playoff hopes, Norman got off easy.
In a game where it was difficult to measure who was at fault -- NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino said that ejections were warranted on both sides of the ball -- it seems like Beckham's head spear was what put him over the edge.
"I think when you look at of the actions in their entirety it does warrant an ejection," Blandino told NFL Network's Dan Hellie Tuesday. "Anytime a player is suspended for his actions, (it) would warrant an ejection. We don't take disqualification lightly. It is a short season and the action really has to raise above and beyond the normal course and this certainly did.
"It's certainly an accumulation of instances and not just on Beckham. There was some things on the other side, too, and I think both parties were involved. The officials, if you asked them, they would agree after looking at the tape that ejections were warranted."
Norman is already being trash-talked by this week's opponents, Roddy White and Julio Jones of the Falcons. There is no question any after-the-whistle business will not be tolerated.