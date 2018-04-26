Panthers issue statement on workplace investigation

"Since December 2017, when we commenced an internal investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct, the organization has taken the appropriate steps to remediate any misconduct and ensure a safe and comfortable work environment, the team said in a statement. "These claims are very serious and we have cooperated with the NFL's investigation and remain fully committed to improving every facet if organization. Because this matter continues to be under an ongoing legal review, we will not comment publicly on the specifics of the allegations, but we do feel compelled to establish what we are doing to provide a healthy work environment.