Around the NFL

Panthers interview ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy

Published: Dec 23, 2019 at 09:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers were early in firing their head coach in 2019, meaning they're ahead in the process of hiring a new one.

That process included a notable former coach. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Panthers interviewed former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy after Carolina's loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

ESPN first reported the news.

McCarthy was fired by the Packers near the end of a disappointing 2018 season that was fraught with difficulties in communication with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. McCarthy has spent 2019 out of football.

The coach posted a 125-77 regular-season record in 13 seasons with the Packers and a 10-8 mark in the playoffs, including a run to a victory in Super Bowl XLV in the 2010 season.

Critics of McCarthy claimed the coach's offensive strategies became antiquated as the rest of the league continued to push forward with popular spread concepts. His success with the Packers cannot be denied, though, as he'd owned a 114-61 mark before his final two campaigns produced an 11-18 record.

How McCarthy would potentially approach a marriage with 30-year-old star quarterback Cam Newton, should he be retained in 2020, is among the most important questions that would need to be answered before making the hire. Panthers owner David Tepper is embarking on his first full coaching search since taking over control of the team in 2018, meaning he'll likely spend quality time vetting candidates before making a decision. How he'll view McCarthy is unknown, but one fact remains true: The coach carries a past filled with success.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs sign former Seahawks DT Jarran Reed to one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing ex-Seahawks DT Jarran Reed to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

This Week in NFL History: March 29 to April 4; Jimmy Johnson resigns as Cowboys head coach

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

DeSean Jackson on joining Rams: Reuniting with Sean McVay an 'intriguing' factor

Newly signed Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson revealed his intrigue with playing for coach Sean McVay, who was the veteran's offensive coordinator for three seasons in Washington. 
news

2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

Veteran wideout ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿ will return to San Francisco for a second stint with the club after agreeing to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Los Angeles Chargers signing quarterback Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing quarterback Chase Daniel as their backup, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Ravens signing WR Sammy Watkins to one-year, $6 million deal

The Baltimore Ravens are signing free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Aaron Jones happy to re-sign with Green Bay, believes Packers have 'unfinished business'

After the threat of free agency made things unclear in Green Bay's backfield, running back Aaron Jones made it clear he wanted to remain a Packer after signing a four-year deal.  
news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders have added another wideout in free agency. Las Vegas announced Friday it has signed veteran receiver Willie Snead﻿. Check out what else is happening around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

The Dolphins acquired the No. 6 overall pick  in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Eagles, along with the No. 156 overall pick, in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks and a 2022 first-round selection. 
news

49ers acquire No. 3 overall pick from Dolphins; Miami gets No. 12 pick, two future firsts

The 49ers are acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft from the Dolphins, while Miami gets the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick and two future first-round picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, charged with fourth-degree felony of receiving stolen firearm

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com. Lattimore was arrested for failure to notify possession of a firearm, and on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
news

Leonard Fournette re-signing with Buccaneers for one year, up to $4M 

The Bucs are re-signing running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal could see Fournette earn up to $4 million with incentives. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW