Panthers interview ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy

How McCarthy would potentially approach a marriage with 30-year-old star quarterback Cam Newton, should he be retained in 2020, is among the most important questions that would need to be answered before making the hire. Panthers owner David Tepper is embarking on his first full coaching search since taking over control of the team in 2018, meaning he'll likely spend quality time vetting candidates before making a decision. How he'll view McCarthy is unknown, but one fact remains true: The coach carries a past filled with success.