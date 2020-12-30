Panthers among teams with interest in ex-Washington QB Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins went unclaimed off waivers but might not have trouble landing a roster spot in 2021.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the former Washington first-round pick is receiving interest from several teams, including the Carolina Panthers, per a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that Haskins is unlikely to sign before the end of the season, but the Panthers and others remain intrigued by the 23-year-old QB.

Haskins' search for a new team will continue without agent David Mulugheta, who announced Wednesday that he is no longer representing Haskins after it was decided that "a fresh start would be in Dwayne's best interest."

Haskins' swift demise in Washington after just 13 starts represented both a faulty organization that brought him in the building, a new coach with no connection who never appeared sold on the QB, Haskins' poor play, and recent off-field issues.

On Wednesday, Washington coach Ron Rivera was asked about the timing of Haskins' release, just a day after the second-year QB was benched.

"I made a decision that I just felt on Monday that was the right decision going forward," Rivera said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. "I informed the owner... he was supportive, and I felt it was in the best interest of both parties moving forward."

It's not the first move Rivera has made to instill his vision of the culture in Washington, including trading veterans ﻿Trent Williams﻿ and ﻿Quinton Dunbar﻿.

"The biggest thing more than anything else is Mr. Snyder being supportive. He understands there are some things that have to be done," Rivera said.

Dan Snyder was a big fan of Haskins coming out of the draft, and the reported reason Washington selected the hometown QB. The owner accepting cutting the No. 15 overall pick after less than two years underscores how much trust the organization has placed in Rivera's hands.

Other organizations likely see the big-armed QB as a talent who could grow into an NFL starter under the right circumstances.

The Panthers are an interesting team to take an interest in Haskins. Matt Rhule's offense is QB-friendly, and the motivator could be the type of coach to coax the best from Haskins. Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s contract keeps him in town at least one more year, but there is room for a younger signal-caller to grow alongside the veteran. P.J. Walker and Will Grier are currently the Panthers' backups, but it seems likely Rhule would want to import another option with higher long-term upside.

After Sunday's victory pushed Carolina down the draft board, if there aren't any highly prized rookie QBs who might fall to the Panthers, Rhule could view Haskins as a worthy project that could pay off down the road.