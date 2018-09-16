Around the NFL

Panthers' Greg Olsen (foot) aims to return in 4-5 weeks

Published: Sep 16, 2018 at 03:15 AM
Austin Knoblauch

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is hoping to return from his latest health setback before midseason.

Olsen, who suffered a broken bone in his right foot during the Panthers' season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys, is targeting a return in four to five weeks, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

So far, Olsen's rehab is going well, Rapoport reported. He fractured the same bone in his foot last year -- an injury that ultimately kept him out eight weeks. While opting to have surgery to repair the break last year, Olsen is putting off surgery this year in hopes of rehabbing as quickly as possible.

After three straight 1,000-yard seasons, the 12-year pro has seen the last two years derailed by injuries. Whether the 33-year-old will be available to help the Panthers before the start of the second half of the season remains to be seen.

