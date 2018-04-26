Around the NFL

Panthers, Greg Olsen agree to terms on extension

Published: Apr 26, 2018 at 04:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Greg Olsen is getting paid.

The Carolina Panthers tight end agreed to terms on a two-year extension worth $17.1 million total, with a potential max value of $20.1 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the deal. The team later confirmed the extension.

ESPN first reported the news.

Olsen was set to enter the final year of his contract. The 33-year-old will make $6.5 million in 2018 before the extension kicks in for 2019 and 2020.

"I've made it clear over the past year that I want to keep playing and I want to play here," Olsen said in a statement. "Both sides were very fair and worked on it in a timely manner. I feel really good about what we were able to get done both for ourselves and the team."

The sure-handed tight end has been Cam Newton's go-to target, compiling three straight 1,000-plus-yard seasons from 2014-2016. An injured foot wiped out most of Olsen's 2017 campaign and clearly hindered him when he was on the field. The 12th-year pro played in just seven games, earned 17 receptions for 191 yards and one TD last year.

Now healthy heading into the 2018 season, Olsen will be the key member of a remade Panthers offense under new offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

Olsen reportedly flirted with retiring and immediately becoming a TV analyst -- perhaps as the successor to Jon Gruden on Monday Night Football. The tight end, however, has been consistent about his plans to continue playing in Carolina. The extension adds ink to that insistence.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore (quad) placed on injured reserve

The Jets placed rookie WR Elijah Moore on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games. 
news

Rams RB Darrell Henderson placed on reserve/COVID list

﻿Rams RB Darrell Henderson﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID list and will miss Monday night's game versus the Cardinals, the team announced. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 11

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. have been activated from the reserve/COVID list, clearing them to play Sunday versus the Giants.
news

Titans activate WR Julio Jones (hamstring) from injured reserve, will play vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans activated Jones from injured reserve on Saturday and he will play on Sunday versus the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Giants QB Mike Glennon clears concussion protocol, will start vs. Chargers

Giants QB Mike Glennon will get the start Sunday versus the Chargers after clearing concussion protocol.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: Keenan Allen won't play vs. Giants, but Mike Williams might

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said WR Keenan Allen will miss Los Angeles' Sunday game against the Giants. WR Mike Williams and CB Chris Harris still have a chance to play this weekend provided they continue to test negative.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) returns to practice for first time in weeks

Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Friday for the first time in three weeks. The Packers QB has been playing through a toe injury suffered while he was training on his own during his COVID-related isolation period, but hasn't participated in practice during the weeks leading up to Green Bay's games.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 10

Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is believed to have suffered just a tweak to his groin last night. With extra time before Pittsburgh returns to the field against the Titans, Watt has a chance to be ready to go.
news

Texans name rookie Davis Mills starting QB for remainder of season

The Texans are turning the page under center in the final five weeks of the 2021 season. Rookie quarterback ﻿Davis Mills﻿ will take over starting duties for the remainder of the season, coach David Culley told reporters Friday.
news

Ron Rivera on Mike McCarthy guaranteeing Cowboys victory over Washington: 'I think that's a big mistake'

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy guaranteeing a win over Washington is being met by scorn from his counterpart in Sunday's tilt, Ron Rivera. The Washington coach said that he thinks McCarthy's comment is a gaffe.
news

Amari Cooper notes Cowboys WR trio hasn't played full game together: Ds don't 'know what to expect'

The Cowboys haven't had their star-studded WR trio of ﻿Amari Cooper﻿, ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ and ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ on the field together much this season. "I don't know if defenses really know what to expect from us out of a full game together," Cooper said this week.
news

Mike Zimmer after Vikings' 12th one-score game: 'Another fun night'

A laugher turned into a nail-biter Thursday night in Minnesota as the Vikings staved off an epic collapse to hang on for a 36-28 win over the Steelers. "Another fun night," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer quipped.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW