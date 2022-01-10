Around the NFL

Panthers 'fully expect' Christian McCaffrey on team in 2022; Cam Newton's future unclear

Published: Jan 10, 2022 at 03:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Matt Rhule's first two years in Carolina haven't lived up to expectations, but that won't cost him job as of now.

Rhule told reporters he spoke with Panthers owner David Tepper on Monday and discussed the future without offering any additional pertinent details. It would seem Carolina is set to proceed forward with Rhule remaining as the team's head coach, but after firing young play-caller Joe Brady during the season, the Panthers have a void to fill at the position.

They have plenty of questions to answer elsewhere, too, starting at quarterback. Cam Newton made his return to Carolina in 2021 and could again be in the mix for Carolina in 2022. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer told reporters Carolina is open to bringing the QB back, raving about what he learned about Newton in his first up-close experience with the former NFL MVP.

"I had this view of Cam (Newton) from the outside," Fitterer said, via The Athletic's Joe Person. "And to meet him, I've never been more impressed with a player."

Newton, though, isn't ready to return for a rebuild.

"At this point forward, I'm not coming back for no 5-12," Newton said, via ESPN. "I can tell you that now. If it's about winning, I'm with it. If it's not, I won't hitch my wagon to it.''

Newton did not win a game as a starter in Carolina as part of an offense that lacked explosive capabilities. That, of course, wasn't helped by the loss of Christian McCaffrey﻿, who finished 2021 out of action for a second straight season. McCaffrey has played in just 10 games combined between 2020 and 2021, and it's clear Carolina is a significantly worse team without him involved.

Surprisingly, the Panthers might not be too keen on keeping McCaffrey, a player they're paying more per year than any other running back is making in the NFL. At roughly $16 million per season, McCaffrey is making premier money to spend most of his time attempting to return from injury. The Panthers aren't getting even a decent return on their investment, and they've been left empty-handed too often in the last two seasons to at least not consider moving on from McCaffrey.

Fitterer told reporters Monday the Panthers are, as stated above, a better team with McCaffrey and that the club has no intentions of trading him. Even if they did want to move him, his massive salary makes him extremely difficult to trade, as it would bring a dead cap penalty of $18.5 million to Carolina in 2022. Ruhle stated that he "fully expects" McCaffrey to be on the team next season.

It's safe to expect McCaffrey back in Carolina in 2022 with the hopes he can play more than half of the games in a season. Whoever his quarterback will be will also hope he'll have McCaffrey available. Sam Darnold learned this lesson the hard way in 2021.

Darnold's arrival via trade, subsequent performance and absence due to injury did not satisfy the expectations Carolina set for him in 2021 when it picked up his fifth-year option.

Rhule seemed to be at a loss for words Monday when asked about Darnold's future and only offered an explanation for why the Panthers picked up Darnold's fifth-year option so quickly, pointing to the relative affordability of Darnold's fifth-year salary ($18.858 million) as justification. Darnold, of course, did not play well enough to prove that decision wise, throwing the Panthers into another offseason of uncertainty under center.

Darnold's contract is guaranteed for 2022 and carries a dead cap penalty similar to that of McCaffrey's if Darnold is released. Darnold is one of two quarterbacks -- the other being P.J. Walker -- currently under contract for the Panthers as they head into the new year.

There's no simple answer to any of Carolina's issues, but what Rhule absolutely cannot afford is another losing streak similar to the length of the one the Panthers endured to close the season. Even if it didn't send Rhule to unemployment in 2021, dropping seven in a row could cost Rhule his job in 2022. In order to avoid similar disappointment, the Panthers will have to put together a productive offseason of roster and staff changes. Time is no longer a luxury for Rhule.

Related Content

news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2022 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2022 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

Don Maynard, Hall of Fame WR with Super Bowl champion Jets, dies at 86

﻿Don Maynard﻿, the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver who won Super Bowl III with the New York Jets, died Monday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 86.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 10

The Eagles RB room could be back to full strength ahead of Saturday's playoff clash with the Buccaneers. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Giants GM Dave Gettleman announces retirement

Giants GM Dave Gettleman is retiring. He made the announcement Monday after serving in his post for the past four seasons.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he dealt with bone bruise in ankle at end of season

Lamar Jackson missed the final four weeks of the season due to an ankle injury that the Ravens QB confirmed Monday was a bone bruise. Jackson said he's unsure how long he'll have to continue to rehab before fully diving into his offseason program.
news

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: I'm not going to hire Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross explained the decision to fire head coach Brian Flores on Monday and told reporters he does not plan to attempt to hire Jim Harbaugh away from his alma mater, the University of Michigan.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert: 'I had never been rooting for a tie more in my life'

The Chargers entered Sunday night's game against the Raiders playing to win and ended it praying for a tie. They got neither, leaving many to question HC Brandon Staley's decision to call a timeout during the final drive.
news

Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores after three seasons

The Brian Flores era is over in Miami. The Dolphins relieved the head coach of his duties Monday after three seasons.
news

Chicago Bears fire head coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace

Bears coach Matt Nagy was fired Monday in the aftermath of a 6-11 season. Chicago also fired GM Ryan Pace. Nagy spent four seasons in Chicago and leaves with two playoff appearances and a 34-31 record.
news

Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman

Change has come in Minnesota. After missing the postseason in consecutive seasons, the Vikings have fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

'Resilient' 49ers' 17-point comeback over Rams is 'perfect type of win' heading into playoffs

The 49ers looked dead in the water, trailing 17-0 to the Rams, before Jimmy Garoppolo threw an INT. Then the Niners' comeback began. The key word after a wild victory that required contributions from a host of players and pushed San Francisco into the postseason: "resilient," HC Kyle Shanahan said.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW