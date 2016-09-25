Panthers fall to Vikings as protesters, police in riot gear look on

The loss left Carolina at 1-2 on the season, which is only unsettling when considering the Panthers lost two games all of last year. They vowed to correct the problems, and they swore that there's no reason to panic after losing to two playoff teams in three weeks (the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos beat them in the season opener). They were the types of proclamations that one should expect from a team with plenty of high expectations. However, this was a very different type of game week in Carolina, even if they want to act like it had less of an impact on them than everyone else who lives here.