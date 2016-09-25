Analysis

Panthers fall to Vikings as protesters, police in riot gear look on

Published: Sep 25, 2016 at 12:46 PM
Jeff_Chadiha_headshot_1400x1000
Jeffri Chadiha

NFL.com Columnist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It was a tailor-made excuse, which is why the Carolina Panthers weren't clinging to it in the wake of their 22-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Yes, their city had suffered through tragedy and trauma this past week. Yes, it was unquestionably a difficult situation to watch. However, that didn't make it an explanation as to why they fell so flat in a winnable home game against a wounded opponent, at least not in their eyes.

The Panthers will see plenty of errors when they review the film of this contest. What won't be so visible is the emotional toll this week had on them. The world was watching closely after all the craziness began -- Charlotte police shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott last Tuesday while another man, Justin Carr, died after sustaining gunshot wounds (allegedly inflicted by another civilian) during a protest a day later -- and the Panthers were caught in the crosshairs of controversy. Many of the players spent last week answering questions about the unrest building in their city, while all were affected by the midnight curfews and the presence of the national guard on downtown streets.

The Panthers certainly put in their work and tried to ignore the distractions. But it's also not impossible to think that their focus wasn't tainted by the fact that protesters were still planning demonstrations on Sunday, and Bank of America Stadium was surrounded by police in riot gear.

"We talked about it a lot," said Panthers tight end Greg Olsen. "I don't know what else there is to be said. There's a lot going on in the city. This game wasn't (being played) to save lives or to change the world. We wanted the city to feel good (about itself) more than on a typical Sunday."

Carolina was well on its way to doing that after building an early 10-point lead in the first quarter. That was before Minnesota -- which has been riddled with injuries to stars like quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Adrian Peterson, left tackle Matt Kalil and defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd -- scored its first points on a safety after sacking Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the Carolina end zone. Carolina's early momentum also kept evaporating after Vikings return man Marcus Sherels returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown. By the end of the game, the Panthers were left to explain all sorts of mysteries: the one pass thrown to their best wide receiver, Kelvin Benjamin; the eight sacks amassed by the Vikings' defense; and, the complete lack of energy in the second half as Minnesota seized control of the game.

The loss left Carolina at 1-2 on the season, which is only unsettling when considering the Panthers lost two games all of last year. They vowed to correct the problems, and they swore that there's no reason to panic after losing to two playoff teams in three weeks (the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos beat them in the season opener). They were the types of proclamations that one should expect from a team with plenty of high expectations. However, this was a very different type of game week in Carolina, even if they want to act like it had less of an impact on them than everyone else who lives here.

"I don't think that's fair," said head coach Ron Rivera when asked if the week's event played some role in Sunday's outcome. "When we are here, we practice and we do the things we are supposed to do. We got out and answered the questions. What happened here was very tragic and what we were hoping to do was come out and put that aside for a while. We just didn't play very well."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Around The NFL staff offers three things we learned from each of Sunday's Week 16 games. 
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 16 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Contract-year winners! 10 ascending players poised to break the bank in 2024 NFL free agency

As the 2023 NFL regular season winds down, Bucky Brooks spotlights 10 players who truly capitalized on a contract season, inherently putting themselves in position to break the bank in 2024 free agency. Which quarterback makes the list?
news

NFL RB Index, Week 16: 3 fresh running backs who could impact playoff race; updated top-15 rankings

Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights three fresh-legged running backs who could significantly impact the NFL playoff race. Plus, check out his updated ranking of the top 15 running backs right now. Which team boasts two selections?
news

Next Woman Up: Sarina Soriano, Senior Producer for the San Francisco 49ers

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, San Francisco 49ers Senior Producer Sarina Soriano discusses being the team's first female senior producer, representing her community and capturing every moment on game day for the team she grew up rooting for.
news

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson leapfrogs Brock Purdy in MVP race with BIG day

Will Lamar Jackson gain an edge in the MVP race by dazzling against the 49ers? How will Sam LaPorta follow his record-setting performance from last week? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2023 season.
news

Stretch-run fun! Jake Browning, DeMeco Ryans, Buccaneers among NFL underdogs I'm rooting for

How can you NOT enjoy Jake Browning fully seizing an opportunity in Cincinnati? As we hit the stretch run of the 2023 NFL regular season, Adam Schein spotlights nine underdogs to root for: two coaches, three teams and four players. 
news

NFL QB Index, Week 16: Brock Purdy at No. 1 for first time; Baker Mayfield enters top 10

There's a new No. 1 in Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 16. Plus, Baker Mayfield enters the top 10. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32. 
news

Week 16 NFL picks: Will Cowboys or Dolphins prevail on Sunday? Ravens or 49ers in epic Christmas clash?

Will the Cowboys or Dolphins prevail in a Sunday spectacular? Who wins an epic Christmas clash between the Ravens and 49ers? Check out all of the Week 16 game picks!
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Building the NFC 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster on offense

With fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games set to close on Christmas Day, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the NFC?
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Building the AFC 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster on offense

With fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games set to close on Christmas Day, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the AFC?
news

NFL playoff picture: Postseason probabilities entering Week 16 of 2023 season

A new Next Gen Stats model provides the playoff probability of each NFL team still in contention. Which squads can help/hurt their postseason chances the most based on their performances in Week 16?