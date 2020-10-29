Panthers, Falcons don 'Rock the Vote' shirts ahead of 'Thursday Night Football' game

Election Day is less than a week away and along with the rest of the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are doing their part to encourage voter turnout.

Ahead of their meeting on Thursday Night Football, Falcons and Panthers players donned "Rock the Vote" shirts in warmups, their hope of bringing about change emblazoned upon them.

As the NFL Votes initiative has been in full swing since August, the Falcons and Panthers have been among the myriad franchises to have presented their home stadiums for election support.