Around the NFL

Panthers, Falcons don 'Rock the Vote' shirts ahead of 'Thursday Night Football' game

Published: Oct 29, 2020 at 07:43 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Election Day is less than a week away and along with the rest of the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are doing their part to encourage voter turnout.

Ahead of their meeting on Thursday Night Football, Falcons and Panthers players donned "Rock the Vote" shirts in warmups, their hope of bringing about change emblazoned upon them.

As the NFL Votes initiative has been in full swing since August, the Falcons and Panthers have been among the myriad franchises to have presented their home stadiums for election support.

Just a day prior to the game, the NFL and NFL Players Association announced 90% of the league's players are registered to vote with several teams having reported 100% registration for their players.

