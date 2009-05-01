Panthers DE Peppers skips start of minicamp as stalemate continues

Notes: Lewis was held out of team drills as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Nick Hayden worked with the first team in Lewis' place. ... LBs Jon Beason and Na'il Diggs and S Chris Harris also sat out because of recent shoulder surgeries. All are expected to be ready for training camp. ... RBs DeAngelo Williams (hamstring) and Jonathan Stewart (ankle) didn't practice, leaving DeCori Birmingham taking carries with the first team. ... WR/KR Ryne Robinson participated after missing last season with a knee injury. ... G Keydrick Vincent practiced after being sidelined late last season with a groin injury. ... TE Dante Rosario was diagnosed with a lower back injury and will undergo surgery Monday.