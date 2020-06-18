Panthers DC admits 'there are going to be some growing pains'

The latter detail may be shocking, but statistically, it can't get much worse. Carolina's scoring defense finished 31st in the league last season, though it was slightly better in terms of yards allowed per game, finishing 23rd at 374.5 per contest. The difference, though, is Snow's group might face an even steeper climb after trading experience for youth in its current group.

Luke Kuechly is retired, Mario Addison is in Buffalo and Eric Reid is a free agent. Those three are just a third of what was lost. In their place are free-agent additions Tahir Whitehead, Juston Burris and Stephen Weatherly, and rookies Derrick Brown, Jeremy Chinn and Yetur Gross-Matos. It's a necessary bet on youth for the Panthers, who recognized their need to turn over their roster and work toward the future.

With such a shift comes a risk of unsatisfactory initial returns. But to Snow, who under Panthers head coach Matt Rhule helped turn around collegiate programs at Temple and Baylor, that's only temporary.

"There's no substitute for experience," Snow said. "The way we all learn is we get our butts kicked. In our business, that's how you learn. There are going to be some growing pains."