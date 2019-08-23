Around the NFL

Panthers 'cautiously optimistic' Newton plays Week 1

Published: Aug 23, 2019 at 04:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers hope Cam Newton, who left Thursday's preseason game against the New England Patriots in a walking boot, is ready for the regular season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that after an X-Ray and other tests, the quarterback was diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain in his left foot. General manager Marty Hurney told Rapoport the team is "cautiously optimistic" that Newton will be ready for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

"It's really hard to put a timeframe because it depends how he responds each day," Hurney later said, per the team's official site. "But as I said, we feel this has got a chance to come around quick enough where he'll be ready to play Week 1. We'll see how it goes."

Newton will take reps in practice this week to prepare for that Week 1 matchup, but will not play in Carolina's preseason finale on Thursday, Panthers coach Ron Rivera told NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon.

Making his first preseason appearance, Newton limped to the sideline after taking a sack on his third series. After getting his left foot examined at the training table, the signal-caller was escorted to the locker room. He was seen after the game in a walking boot, likely as a precaution.

It's been an offseason of questions surrounding the former NFL MVP who is coming off another shoulder surgery. Newton's throwing motion looked good Thursday night, but now the Panthers are dealing with a lower-body injury to their most vital player.

The hope is that Newton will be ready in a fortnight to start a pivotal campaign in Carolina for coach Ron Rivera. If the starter isn't fully healed, it could spell trouble for the Panthers. Second-year pro Kyle Allen, who has made one NFL start, has been the backup quarterback this preseason ahead of third-round rookie Will Grier and Taylor Heinicke.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Panthers' win over Texans

On an evening in which notable injuries brought about unfortunate news for the Carolina Panthers, they still emerged undefeated with a victory over the Houston Texans
news

Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn believed to have suffered broken foot Thursday night

Panthers first-round pick ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿ was injured in the third quarter Thursday night against the Texans and carted off the field to the locker room. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Horn is believed to have broken his foot.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey strained hamstring vs. Texans; severity unknown

Standout running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ suffered a strained hamstring against the Texans and left in the second quarter. Head coach Matt Rhule said he does not know the severity. 
news

Week 3 Thursday night inactives: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

The official inactives for the Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (ankles) misses practice for second straight day

Carson Wentz's availability for Week 3 remains firmly in doubt with reports that the Colts QB was not spotted at practice Thursday.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) on making season debut in Week 3: 'We'll see'

With the Browns continuing to upgrade ﻿Odell Beckham﻿'s status, anticipation surrounding the star receiver's return has continued to build. The receiver is not ready, however, to declare he's back in action.
news

Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick 'never evolved' enough to keep up with Tom Brady

Tom Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, spoke at length with the Boston Herald, offering a more logical explanation for why Brady departed the only franchise he'd known.
news

Week 3 injury report for 2021 NFL season 

Injury reports for all 16 games in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Giants OC Jason Garrett: Kenny Golladay's sideline tirade 'not a big deal at all'

Kenny Golladay﻿'s highly touted arrival in New York has yet to produce the statistical explosion many hoped for with the Giants. It has, however, produced some frustration.
news

Matt LaFleur: 'No ill will' toward Kyle Shanahan after 49ers' offseason interest in Aaron Rodgers

During a tumultuous offseason between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, the 49ers inquired about the possibility of trading for the future Hall of Famer. Ahead of Week 3's marquee matchup between the teams, Matt LaFleur sounded off on San Francisco's attempt to nab his QB.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell confirms team is looking to trade Jamie Collins

As Detroit explores a route to trade Jamie Collins elsewhere, the veteran linebacker is staying home while awaiting word on his next destination.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul could miss a marquee Week 3 showdown against the Rams due to injury. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW