Panthers C Ryan Kalil (ankle) inactive versus Colts

Published: Nov 02, 2015 at 11:03 AM

The Panthers will be without one of their best offensive players when they take the field on Monday night.

Center Ryan Kalilis inactive for Carolina's game against the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury, the team announced.

Kalil injured his ankle during the Panthers' Week 7 win against the Philadelphia Eagles. The center didn't practice with the team all week.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said on Saturday that Kalil would be a game-time decision, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he won't be able to play versus the Colts. He was listed as doubtful during the week.

Veteran Fernando Velasco will take Kalil's spot in the starting lineup. The Panthers signed Velasco earlier in the year. Lineman Chris Scott will serve as Velasco's primary backup.

The Panthers will also be without the services of rookie first-round pick Shaq Thompson. Thompson is out with a sprained knee.

