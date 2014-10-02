Panic room: Cut ties with struggling fantasy stars?

NO ONE has been higher on Jerick McKinnon than yours truly. I've been calling his name out since the preseason as a guy who could pay dividends around Week 6. I was off by two weeks, my bad. An option quarterback out of Georgia Southern, McKinnon had to learn the running back position since entering the league but has always been an UNBELIEVABLE athlete. He ran a 4.41 second 40-yard dash and has a crazy 40.5 inch vertical. Versus the Falcons, he broke off this 55-yard run en route to 152 scrimmage yards on the day. Matt Asiata is the lead for now but the team did spend a third-round pick on McKinnon, so they're invested. Don't get me wrong, I like Taliaferro a lot as well, but if I'm choosing between the two I'll take McKinnon all day.