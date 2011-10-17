Palmer, Orton, Garrard? Raiders need a veteran QB ASAP

3. Where did the scoring go?

After a fast start for NFL offenses, it looks like the defenses are starting to gain ground. Eight teams scored 30 or more points in Week 5, and almost every week this season has featured a significant number of teams cracking that barrier, but that number dropped sharply in Week 6 (see chart). And after talking to a few coaches Sunday night, it is clear that defenses are starting to adjust with more game tape to break down. As Bill Cowher said to me, "Now you have a good feel for what these teams are right now and how you should play them."