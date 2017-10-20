Around the NFL

Palmer on Adrian Peterson: You can hear his feet

Published: Oct 20, 2017 at 02:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

His new teammates can't stop talking about him.

Adrian Peterson blew the doors down in his debut with the Cardinals last Sunday, mowing through the Bucs for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a performance that transformed Arizona's offense.

Quarterback Carson Palmer noticed the difference right away, explaining to reporters that he could hear Peterson's feet on every play.

"He's putting so much force into the ground with every step," Palmer said, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. "With a cut, when he's going to sprint, he's just different.

"He's very unique. He's one of one. He runs so differently and so angry, I guess would be describing it. He runs with so much violence, every run, inside zone, outside zone."

Stationed in London to face the Los Angeles Rams, right guard Earl Watford went on to say: "I can feel him, too," while left tackle D.J. Humphries noted: "I don't know how much more force you can put into the ground and create as much explosion as he does. That dude is something special."

In a single game, Peterson revived his season -- once lost in New Orleans -- and altered what the Cardinals can do on offense. If this magic sticks, Arizona must be taken seriously in the NFC West.

