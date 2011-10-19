Palmer now enters classic AFC West rivalry

Published: Oct 19, 2011 at 10:19 AM

Why to watch
If nothing else, it's a great rivalry dating back to the AFL ... though the teams appear headed in opposite directions. Carson Palmer could be up to speed in time to play, and the Raiders have not lost a division game since Nov. 15, 2009, when Kansas City beat them 16-10.

Inside story
If Palmer makes his debut, it could be a cozy opponent to do so against. The Chiefs, despite the presence of Tamba Hali, have just five sacks this season, second-worst in the NFL. And opponents have a 116.32 passer rating vs. the Kansas City blitz this season, also second-worst in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

