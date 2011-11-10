Palmer leads Raiders to 24-17 win over Bolts

SAN DIEGO -- Carson Palmer threw two touchdown passes and Michael Bush ran 30 times for a season-high 157 yards and one touchdown to lead the Oakland Raiders to a 24-17 win over San Diego on Thursday night, the Chargers' fourth straight loss.
The Raiders (5-4) broke a two-game losing streak and took a half-game lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
Palmer looked much better in making his second start and third appearance since being acquired in a trade with Cincinnati, throwing touchdown passes of 33 and 26 yards to Denarius Moore. He'd been semi-retired and living in Del Mar, just north of San Diego, before being traded. Palmer was 14 for 20 for 299 yards, with one interception.
The Chargers (4-5) looked dismal most of the night and lost left tackle Marcus McNeill, right guard Louis Vasquez and linebacker Takeo Spikes to injuries.
