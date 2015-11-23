Around the NFL

Palmer: J.J. Nelson realizing he's a 'big-time player'

Published: Nov 23, 2015 at 02:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

At first blush, the 8-2 Arizona Cardinals are a group of grizzled veterans all enjoying Pro Bowl seasons: Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald, Chris Johnson, Calais Campbell and Patrick Peterson.

Yet in Sunday night's thrilling 34-31 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, it was obvious that Bruce Arians' rookies are starting to light fires of their own.

Speedy receiver J.J. Nelson snagged four passes for 142 yards, including a beautiful 64-yard touchdown bomb from Palmer. Running back David Johnson caught a key touchdown pass. Linebacker Markus Golden earned a sack as part of a demon pass rush, as did nose tackle Rodney Gunter.

The rookies add a striking dimension to an already potent title contender.

None stood out Sunday like Nelson, who filled in for injured receiver Michael Floyd. With John Brown also nursing a nagging hamstring injury, it was the rookie who played deep threat in Arians' bombs-away offense.

"I felt like it was my time," Nelson said, via the Arizona Republic. "I just had to come out and execute."

With Arizona's offense stuck in the mud during the first half, Nelson jump-started the points machine, hauling in a Palmer heave on the 64-yard score on the first drive of the second half.

"I think everybody expected him to make the plays that he did, and I'm just glad to see him do it," Palmer said of Nelson. "I think he started to realize he's not just a player, he's a big-time player."

At just 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, Nelson can get beaten up by defensive backs. His 4.28 40-yard-dash speed, however, makes him ideal for Arians' scheme. Nelson's speed is such that teammates teased him about being caught by defensive end Michael Johnson after a long catch, deke and run late in the third quarter.

"Oh yeah, I said something to him," Brown said. "'You're supposed to be the fastest one on the team!' He probably was too excited and got caught, but we're all going to give him trouble in the meeting room."

Added Larry Fitzgerald: "I said, 'You run a 4.2 at the combine, and you get run down by a 6-foot-8, 290-pound defensive end? It was disheartening.'"

Actually, it's disheartening to the rest of the NFL that the Cardinals unearthed another speed demon to deploy in an already dangerous offense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mr. Irrelevant: 49ers select Iowa St. QB Brock Purdy to end 2022 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting quarterback Brock Purdy as "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

news

Steelers select Michigan State TE Connor Heyward, Cam Heyward's brother, in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Steelers selected tight end Connor Heyward with the No. 208 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Michigan State product is the younger brother of Pittsburgh star Cam Heyward.

news

Bills select San Diego St. punter Matt Araiza in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is going from the sunny skies of Southern California to the wintery winds of Buffalo, as the Bills selected him with the No. 180 overall pick in the sixth round on Saturday.

news

Rams acquiring CB Troy Hill from Browns in trade

The Browns traded cornerback Troy Hill back to the Rams in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

news

Chiefs select Fayetteville St. DB Joshua Williams in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected CB Joshua Williams in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday in Las Vegas with the 135th overall pick. Williams was the first HBCU product taken in the draft.

news

Commanders select North Carolina QB Sam Howell to begin fifth round of 2022 NFL Draft

Washington spent the 145th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Patriots select Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Patriots selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the No. 137 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

Browns select kicker Cade York in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The first kicker is off the board and headed to a team that sorely needs him. The Cleveland Browns selected LSU kicker Cade York with the 124th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Ravens select Penn State punter Jordan Stout in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens picked Penn State punter Jordan Stout with pick No. 130 overall in the fourth round on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Buccaneers select Washington TE Cade Otton with first pick of fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Cade Otton, out of Washington, with the No. 106 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers fielded Deebo Samuel trade offers, but 'nothing was even remotely close'

A week after reports of Deebo Samuel's trade request from the 49ers surfaced, coach Kyle Shanahan spoke on the matter for the first time following the conclusion of the draft's third round on Friday.

news

Giants GM Schoen quells Kadarius Toney trade rumors following second-round selection of slot receiver

Following the selection of a slot receiver on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, Giants GM Joe Schoen addressed the trade rumors of last year's first-round wideout, Kadarius Toney.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW