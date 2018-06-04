Around the NFL

Pagano: Andrew Luck 'got me more years' with Colts

Published: Jun 04, 2018 at 06:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Chuck Pagano offered a good reminder Monday morning how head coaches and their starting quarterbacks are forever linked through the good and bad.

Pagano, who the Indianapolis Colts fired after a 4-12 record in 2017, made an appearance on FS1's "First Things First" and offered high praise for quarterback Andrew Luck, who missed last season with a shoulder injury.

The former Colts head coach added that Luck's presence might have kept him around a little longer in Indy.

"I love Andrew Luck," Pagano told FS1. "He got me more years than I probably deserved. He's a phenom."

The relationship between Pagano and Luck translated to early success with three consecutive 11-5 seasons and postseason appearances from 2012 to 2015.

The wheels on the field, however, started to come off in 2015 and 2016, as Luck began battling injuries and the Colts would go 8-8 and miss the playoffs in both seasons leading to the disastrous 2017 campaign.

Nevertheless, Pagano believes Luck is primed for a comeback as the Colts transition to a new coaching staff under Frank Reich.

"He's in a great place mentally, he's in a great place physically," Pagano said of Luck. "I expect Andrew to be the old Andrew, and come back and play great football this season and beyond. Obviously he's got a lot of work to do. He's got to get back on the grass, he's got to start throwing the football. All those things, that's going to happen, but he's in a great place."

While Luck has yet to have a full-go during organized team activities, the Colts don't appear too concerned with the quarterback's rehabilitation process.

Reich recently said he is "completely comfortable" with Luck throwing when he's ready, while NFL Network's Charley Casserly reported May 11 that the Colts are "very confident" Luck will be ready when the Colts report for training camp in late July.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Keanu Neal switching from safety to WLB with Cowboys

﻿Keanu Neal﻿ played five seasons at safety in Atlanta. Not only is the newly singed Dallas Cowboy switching cities, but he'll also have a new position. Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys plan to switch Neal to weakside linebacker.
news

2021 NFL Draft to host fans, prospects in Cleveland 

The NFL announced today that a select number of prospects, fans and media crews will be on-site as the league welcomes this year's rookie class at the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

With just one quarterback currently on the roster, the Eagles are in the market for additions. Joe Flacco is a possible backup option behind Jalen Hurts. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Monday.
news

Shelby Harris on Broncos' pass rush: AFC West QBs 'should be worried'

Denver doubled down on its pass rush this offseason, believing that it can be a quarterback-crushing unit if all parties can finally stay healthy. Shelby Harris says rival quarterbacks will be in the Broncos' crosshairs.
news

Robert Kraft explains Patriots spending spree: 'It's like investing in the stock market'

Patriots owner Robert Kraft reflects on the team's recent spending spree in free agency, but also admitted the calculated risk involved in turning things around after a playoff-less 2020 season. 
news

L.A. homecoming: DeSean Jackson agrees to one-year deal with Rams

Veteran receiver Desean Jackson has agreed to terms on a contract to join the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Sunday roundup of latest news, buzz

Another intriguing defender is headed to the Jets. DT Sheldon Rankins has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $17 million with New York, Mike Garafolo reported.
news

This Week in NFL History: March 22 to March 28; Dan Fouts retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Broncos, Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller agree to terms on one-year, $9.5M deal

Not long after landing in free agency, ﻿former Bears CB Kyle Fuller is heading to the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

Giants signing WR Kenny Golladay to four-year, $72 million deal

The New York Giants are signing wide receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ to a four-year, $72 million deal, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Keanu Neal, Cowboys agree to terms on one-year, $5 million deal

Free-agent safety Keanu Neal has agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Saints safety Marcus Williams accepts franchise tag for 2021 season

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams has accepted his franchise tag tender for the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW