Reich 'not worried' about Andrew Luck not throwing

Andrew Luck isn't tossing footballs during the Indianapolis Colts' organized team activities this week. With the plan for the quarterback to be ready for training camp later this summer, coach Frank Reich continued to preach patience, noting he's not fretting about Luck not throwing.

"No," he said Wednesday, via the team's official website. "I'm not worried at all."

Luck and the team believe the rush to return during previous rehabs has kept the franchise QB sidelined for more than a year. They are determined not to make the same mistake again, sticking with a patient approach.

"Can't cut things short," Reich said. "There's no reason to cut things short. It's a day-by-day process and evaluation and [we're] just staying trusting in that."

Luck has taken snaps from center and worked on his dropbacks during OTAs. Still, until he's airing out the pigskin, there will be some level of consternation in Indy.

"I'm completely comfortable with him throwing when he's ready, when the doctors say he's ready,'' Reich said. "He's totally engaged in every aspect of what we're doing mentally. The physical part for a guy like him, you've got to work at it, but I'm not worried about that.

"That's plenty of time."

The Colts continue OTAs the next two weeks and hold mandatory minicamp June 12-14. If Luck doesn't pick up a football by then, he'll have about a month to do so before training camp starts.