Packers WR Davante Adams 'probably doubtful' to suit up vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers are preparing to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night without their top wideout.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Davante Adams is "probably doubtful" to play Sunday due to a hamstring injury, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

LaFleur added he wants to give Adams the rest of the weekend to test where he's at before ruling him out.

It would be a significant loss for the Packers if Adams can't suit up. Despite playing just 1.5 games, Adams is third in the NFL with 17 receptions, and is in the top 10 in both targets (20) and yards (192) to go along with two touchdowns.

The wideout left Sunday's Week 2 trouncing of the Detroit Lions after just 35 snaps and didn't return. He sat out all week of practice.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers noted earlier in the week that with Adams' experience, it wasn't necessary for the wideout to get reps in to play.

It seems Green Bay is leaning toward playing it safe with its biggest weapon. For the 2-0 Packers, ensuring the hamstring doesn't persist and become a year-long issue is a priority. Even if that means taking on a studly Saints defense sans Rodgers' top target. Sunday night's tilt could have big implications for playoff seeding down the road, but first, the Pack want to ensure they have the best chance of getting to that spot as healthy as possible.