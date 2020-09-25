NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Packers WR Davante Adams 'probably doubtful' to suit up vs. Saints

Published: Sep 25, 2020 at 03:03 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers are preparing to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night without their top wideout.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Davante Adams is "probably doubtful" to play Sunday due to a hamstring injury, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

LaFleur added he wants to give Adams the rest of the weekend to test where he's at before ruling him out.

While questions still surround the Packers' top wideout, things are more clear for Saints star Michael Thomas (ankle), who the team ruled out for Week 3. Green Bay also listed tight end ﻿Josiah Deguara﻿ (ankle) and linebacker ﻿Randy Ramsey﻿ (groin) as doubtful along with Adams. Defensive lineman ﻿Kenny Clark﻿(groin), safety ﻿Darnell Savage﻿ (groin) and guard ﻿Elgton Jenkins﻿ (back/rib) were deemed questionable. In addition to Thomas, the Saints ruled out linebacker ﻿Chase Hansen﻿ (hip), and listed defensive ends ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿ (elbow) and ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿ (groin), defensive tackle ﻿David Onyemata﻿ (calf) and running back ﻿Ty Montgomery﻿ (hamstring) as questionable.

It would be a significant loss for the Packers if Adams can't suit up. Despite playing just 1.5 games, Adams is third in the NFL with 17 receptions, and is in the top 10 in both targets (20) and yards (192) to go along with two touchdowns.

The wideout left Sunday's Week 2 trouncing of the Detroit Lions after just 35 snaps and didn't return. He sat out all week of practice.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers noted earlier in the week that with Adams' experience, it wasn't necessary for the wideout to get reps in to play.

It seems Green Bay is leaning toward playing it safe with its biggest weapon. For the 2-0 Packers, ensuring the hamstring doesn't persist and become a year-long issue is a priority. Even if that means taking on a studly Saints defense sans Rodgers' top target. Sunday night's tilt could have big implications for playoff seeding down the road, but first, the Pack want to ensure they have the best chance of getting to that spot as healthy as possible.

If Adams can't go on game day, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard would be Rodgers' top two targets. MVS could see a lot of Marshon Lattimore if Adams sits. Given how New Orleans struggled to cover Darren Waller on Monday night, we could also see more of TEs Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger Sunday night.

