Packers WR Christian Watson ready to build on breakout performance: 'Keep on chopping'

It took until Week 10 for second-round rookie Christian Watson to have his breakout game, but it finally arrived.

The Green Bay Packers wideout torched the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday for four catches, 107 yards and three touchdowns. Dealing with injuries and dropping passes, Watson had just 88 receiving yards and 0 receiving TDs in his six games prior Week 10.

Watson was asked Tuesday if his confidence wavered with the drops and early season struggles.

"I'd say here and there, but it's a quick bounce back," Watson said. "Obviously, got a lot of guys rallying around me, a lot of guys building that confidence back up in me. It just comes down to a lot of self-talk, too, just leaning back on my preparation, leaning back on my work and just know that drops are going to happen, bad plays are going to happen. You've just got to make the most of the next opportunity."

The question all of Green Bay is asking: Was Sunday a one-game showcase, or was it the beginning of something bigger for the rookie?

"Keep on chopping," Watson said. "Obviously, got to stay on that incline, stay on that rise, just keep on building week to week."

If Watson can continue to make plays, it completely opens up the Packers offense. Defenses have been able to stack the box against Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon with little fear of getting burned in 1-high sets. However, if Watson continually burns DBs deep, defenses will think twice about how much they want to dare Aaron Rodgers to take those shots.

"I think the one thing that you definitely saw, you could feel his speed out there," coach Matt LaFleur said Monday of Watson. "And I think anytime that you have that element, it does change how maybe you're viewed or how teams will play you.

"To get those big explosive plays was absolutely critical for us. We talk about it every week: You want to score points, get explosive plays, and he provided a huge spark for us."

Watson's performance against the Cowboys certainly got attention in Tennessee, the Packers' opponent Thursday night.