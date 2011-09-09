Packers' Woodson on punching Thomas: 'I just lost my cool'

Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson is expecting more than a personal-foul penalty after throwing a punch at New Orleans tight end David Thomas during Thursday's 42-34 win over the Saints.
"There's no getting around it," Woodson told the team's official site. "You all saw it. I'm sure all the people in the NFL who watch the tape, they'll see it. There's nothing I can do about it now. I can't take it back."
Coach Mike McCarthy spoke with Woodson about the punch Friday morning, and told reporters during the Packers' press conference that Woodson didn't use his best judgment.
"He said it best, he made a mistake," McCarthy said. "He is one of our captains and a key guy young guys look to. He made a mistake, but we move forward."
Woodson tried to disengage from David Thomas after the whistle blew before launching an upper cut that appeared to land in the tight end's midsection. He was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness on the play.
"I lost my cool," he said. "The guy was blocking me and holding me and I'm trying to get off him. I just lost my cool. That's all on me."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.