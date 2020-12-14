Around the NFL

Packers win division title, but goal is keeping No. 1 seed: 'We're definitely not done'

Published: Dec 14, 2020 at 08:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North for the second straight year under coach Matt LaFleur. The message following Sunday's 31-24 victory in Detroit was clear: The mission isn't over.

The Packers' celebratory division champion shirts donned the message "Won Not Done" in all caps.

Sunday's victory coupled with New Orleans stubbing its toe in Philadelphia vaulted the Packers back into the No. 1 spot in the NFC. With just one postseason bye this year, the top seed is especially vital to secure.

"I think it's important for sure to get that extra week of rest," Aaron Rodgers said, via the team's official website. "The big thing, though, and you guys know this: We've played in I believe four NFC Championship games. All four on the road.

"So being able to have the whole thing come through Green Bay is something that we've talked about for a long time and we've wanted and we've never had."

The Packers need only to win out to secure the top seed. Games against the frisky Panthers, AFC South-leading Titans and rival Bears remain on the schedule.

"Our guys understand what's at stake," LaFleur said. "There's a lot to play for. You have to earn it one game at a time."

The Packers know they got the help needed with the Saints losing a game. The Week 3 win over New Orleans gives Green Bay the tiebreaker for the top spot.

Only stumbling in the last three weeks would stop the playoff train from streaking through Lambeau in January.

"I mean, we've got it now," receiver Davante Adams said. "So it's basically about finishing the season strong, not taking any of these last games light and taking care of business.

"We're definitely not done. We've got a lot more work to put in and get where we ultimately want to be. We're putting ourselves in a pretty good position right now. We've just got to keep our head down and keep working."

The Packers have not been the No. 1 seed in the NFC since 2011 (finished 15-1) when Rodgers won NFL MVP. Green Bay lost in the Divisional Round to Eli Manning's Giants.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Bruce Arians on Tampa's offense: 'We can do any damn thing we want to'

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians found an identity on offensive after turning to the run game in their win over the Vikings on Sunday.
news

What to watch for in Ravens-Browns on 'Monday Night Football'

At times, this game could resemble a track meet, but let's make one thing clear: This version of the Cleveland Browns is much different than the one the Baltimore Ravens ran circles around to begin the season.
news

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton celebrates 'special' win over Bengals in return to Cincinnati

After the Cowboys scored a 30-7 victory, their first win by more than three points this season, Andy Dalton celebrated the win in a city where he'd spent his first nine NFL seasons.
news

Chase Young on Washington taking NFC East lead: 'We're not satisfied'

Chase Young played like a possessed monster on Sunday, seemingly wrecking every 49ers offensive play. The rookie's play helped Washington win its fourth straight game to claim the top spot in the NFC East.
news

Josh Allen on Stefon Diggs' big night in win: 'He's one of the best, if not the best guy in the league'

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs finished with 10 receptions for 130 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. In the third quarter alone, Diggs caught all six of his targets for 83 yards and a score. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 2020 Week 14 recap; Sunday blues

A virtual room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- tackles the Week 14 recap.
news

Doug Pederson doesn't name Eagles starter despite winning 'spark' from Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts made his first start as the Eagles quarterback and led Philadelphia to a win over New Orleans, but coach Doug Pederson hasn't named a starter for Week 15 vs. the Cardinals.
news

Raiders fire DC Paul Guenther after 44-27 loss to Colts

Following a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in which they allowed more than 40 points for the second time in three weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders have fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. 
news

Bevell: 'Too early to tell' whether Matthew Stafford (ribs) will miss time

Matthew Stafford wasn't able to finish Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Packers. It remains to be seen whether he will start next week versus the Titans.
news

Seahawks' Jamal Adams sets single-season record for most sacks by a DB in win over Jets

The Seahawks' 40-3 win over the Jets was exceptional, but a special shoutout is in order for Jamal Adams who broke a 15-year-old single-season sack record for defensive backs in his first game against his old team.
news

Green Bay Packers clinch NFC North title for second consecutive season

On the strength of a win over the Lions coupled with an earlier loss by the Vikings to the Buccaneers, the Packers have clinched a second straight NFC North title. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL