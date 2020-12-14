Packers win division title, but goal is keeping No. 1 seed: 'We're definitely not done'

The Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North for the second straight year under coach Matt LaFleur. The message following Sunday's 31-24 victory in Detroit was clear: The mission isn't over.

The Packers' celebratory division champion shirts donned the message "Won Not Done" in all caps.

Sunday's victory coupled with New Orleans stubbing its toe in Philadelphia vaulted the Packers back into the No. 1 spot in the NFC. With just one postseason bye this year, the top seed is especially vital to secure.

"I think it's important for sure to get that extra week of rest," Aaron Rodgers said, via the team's official website. "The big thing, though, and you guys know this: We've played in I believe four NFC Championship games. All four on the road.

"So being able to have the whole thing come through Green Bay is something that we've talked about for a long time and we've wanted and we've never had."

The Packers need only to win out to secure the top seed. Games against the frisky Panthers, AFC South-leading Titans and rival Bears remain on the schedule.

"Our guys understand what's at stake," LaFleur said. "There's a lot to play for. You have to earn it one game at a time."

The Packers know they got the help needed with the Saints losing a game. The Week 3 win over New Orleans gives Green Bay the tiebreaker for the top spot.

Only stumbling in the last three weeks would stop the playoff train from streaking through Lambeau in January.

"I mean, we've got it now," receiver Davante Adams said. "So it's basically about finishing the season strong, not taking any of these last games light and taking care of business.

"We're definitely not done. We've got a lot more work to put in and get where we ultimately want to be. We're putting ourselves in a pretty good position right now. We've just got to keep our head down and keep working."