Packers 'were aggressive' in pursuing Khalil Mack

Perhaps the Raiders figured an Aaron Rodgers-led Packers team would be better than a Mitch Trubisky-led Bears team that had been stuck in the cellar and picked inside the top 10 the previous four seasons. Such analysis would ignore what it would mean to the Bears to add a game-changing talent like Mack, but Oakland couldn't have anticipated the Packers would have fallen apart as they did. It could have been the case that whichever team the Raiders sent Mack to would have had the better record.