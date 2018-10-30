Around the NFL

Packers trade Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Redskins

Published: Oct 30, 2018 at 08:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Washington Redskins made a move to bolster an already solid defense.

The Green Bay Packers traded veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Redskins, both teams confirmed on Tuesday.

The Redskins are sending a fourth-round pick back to Green Bay in return, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The 2014 No. 21 overall pick is in the final year of his five-year rookie contract. Clinton-Dix said earlier this season he didn't expect to be back in Green Bay next season. It turns out he made it only halfway through that prediction.

The trade strengthens a Redskins defense that has smothered opponents with its front seven in recent weeks.

Even if it ends up only a being rental, the NFC East-leading Redskins bolstered the back end of their defense big time by picking up Clinton-Dix. He will slide into the free safety role next to D.J. Swearinger, who is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season. Adding Clinton-Dix to the secondary gives the Redskins the No. 2 and 3 rated safties this season, according to Pro Football Focus grades.

Clinton-Dix has never missed a game in his career and started 55 straight regular-season games in Green Bay. For his career, Ha Ha has generated 378 tackles, 25 passes defended, 14 interceptions, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. His range on the back end of the Redskins defense will be a welcome addition to an already stellar D.

Sitting at 5-2, with the division title in sights, the time was now for the Redskins to make a move.

Meanwhile, the Packers shipped out a player they were poised to lose after this season. Despite remaining in playoff position, Green Bay likely felt getting a mid-round draft pick was worth cutting bait now.

The Packers have invested heavily in their secondary in recent seasons, using 2018 first- and second-round picks on corners Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson, and 2017 second-round picks on corner Kevin King and safety Josh Jones. Jermaine Whitehead and Jones are next up at safety alongside Kentrell Brice.

With Clinton-Dix out of the mix, Mike Pettine will rely more heavily on the youngsters moving forward.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid preparing for 'special' Lamar Jackson after winning showdown with Josh Allen

The Kansas City Chiefs knocked off Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, thwarting one dual-threat quarterback. Now they meet a badder boss in Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson not returning to Eagles in 2024

Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will not return to the Eagles in 2024, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the decision.
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur 'not there yet' when it comes to deciding Joe Barry's fate

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't ready to decide on the future of his defensive coordinator Joe Barry just yet.
news

New England HC Jerod Mayo: Patriots ready to 'burn some cash' in free agency

With roughly $66 million in cap space to spend this offseason, fourth-most in the NFL, per Over The Cap, new Patriots head coach Mayo said earlier this week in his first interview with the Greg Hill Show on WEEI since taking over for Bill Belichick, the Pats are prepping to shell out coin.
news

Titans plan to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as head coach

The Titans plan to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
news

QB Josh Allen not concerned with Bills' title window: 'I believe in what we've got going on here' 

After the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs for a third time Sunday, Buffalo's title window again became a topic of conversation, but Josh Allen thinks it's irrelevant. "I believe in what we've got going on here and the people that are in charge," Allen said. 
news

Panthers hire Dan Morgan as new general manager/president of football operations

Dan Morgan, who played linebacker for the franchise from 2001 to 2007, has been named the Carolina Panthers' president of football operations/general manager, the team announced on Monday. 
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan: Team should know more about Deebo Samuel's availability for NFC title game later in week

49ers WR Deebo Samuel underwent imaging that showed no fracture to his injured shoulder, but it won't be until at least Wednesday when San Francisco will have a better idea of the wideout's potential availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
news

Browns general manager Andrew Berry would 'absolutely love' to have Joe Flacco back in 2024

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry was up front on whether he wanted to keep Joe Flacco on the roster while reflecting on the season. "We'd absolutely love to have Joe back, he's a good quarterback," Berry said
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni scheduled to meet with Philadelphia media on Wednesday

Nick Sirianni's future with the Philadelphia Eagles appears to be secure. Sirianni is scheduled to meet with the Philly media on Wednesday -- alongside general manager Howie Roseman -- a sign that he will be back as head coach for the 2024 season.
news

Jaguars hiring ex-Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for same role in Duval

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to run their defense, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.