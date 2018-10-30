Packers trade Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Redskins

Even if it ends up only a being rental, the NFC East-leading Redskins bolstered the back end of their defense big time by picking up Clinton-Dix. He will slide into the free safety role next to D.J. Swearinger, who is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season. Adding Clinton-Dix to the secondary gives the Redskins the No. 2 and 3 rated safties this season, according to Pro Football Focus grades.