Packers TE Jared Cook underwent foot surgery

The Green Bay Packers are counting on Jared Cook to play a central role on offense this season, but they'll need to wait for the tight end to get back on the field.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Cook recently underwent a foot procedure, per a source who has spoken to the player. The surgery was described as preventative, per Rapoport, who was told that Cook could potentially participate in minicamp, but is choosing to take the cautious approach.
The belief is that Cook will be ready for training camp in July. The former Titans and Rams pass-catcher is expected to take over as Green Bay's No. 1 tight end ahead of Richard Rodgers after signing a one-year, $2.75 million deal with Green Bay in March.
"Big target -- very, very athletic," coach Mike McCarthy said last week. "I think anytime if you're just talking purely throwing the football and you've got big targets that can move like he does, he's been an excellent addition. He's been everything we thought he would be."
It's never a good sign to see a player go under the knife this late in the offseason, but if Cook can suit up in time for camp, he'll remain on pace to open Week 1 as a starting target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
With the Packers adding Cook and returning a healthy Jordy Nelson and P90X-infused Eddie Lacy, Green Bay's offense has the potential to return to great heights in 2016.