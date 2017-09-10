Around the NFL

Packers stuff Seahawks in low-scoring affair

Published: Sep 10, 2017 at 12:59 PM

*In a chippy, defensive affair, the Green Bay Packers slid by an offensively quiet Seattle Seahawks team, 17-9. Here's what we learned ... *

  1. Cue those who like to refer back to deep reads on the Seattle Seahawks that hint at some unease between the team's sputtering offense and dominant defense. A game where Aaron Rodgers is sacked four times, picked once and thoroughly flustered on a few occasions in the first half should not end in a loss. We're so used to watching the magician quarterback wheel himself out of the pocket, survey the field and flick the ball on a rope to one of his receivers. That ended up happening, but not without relentless pressure from Seattle's front seven and some excellent mixed coverages. Both teams are battling some porous spots on their offensive line, which also negated some of the positives the Seahawks were generating, but the weight on Pete Carroll's defense seems to grow with each week. Russell Wilson finished with 158 passing yards and took three sacks for a loss of 23 yards. The team rushed for 90 total yards.
  1. Seattle's running back usage was anything but predictable on Sunday and that may have been the only safe bet heading into its first game. Chris Carson led the way with 39 yards off six carries. C.J. Prosise got four carries (11 yards) and Eddie Lacy came up with just three yards on five carries. This was not Lacy's type of game. Mike Daniels and the Packers run defense is vicious -- this was an afternoon for backs who can cut and accelerate, not those who rely on power. It will be interesting to see if Lacy's role continues to vanish from here, though.

2a. We're not saying enough about Daniels who, in the box score, logged seven tackles and one-and-a-half sacks. Above that, he logged four quarterback hits and the strip sack. He deserves the game ball in my mind.

  1. Something to monitor for the future: A few times Rodgers was stepped on, tweaked, bumped or hit in a way that caused some minor discomfort. Rodgers was especially demonstrative down the stretch in the fourth quarter. Martellus Bennett leveled K.J. Wright for sneaking in a hit to Rodgers' back shoulder which, while costing Green Bay a few yards, maybe warmed the quarterback's heart a little bit (maybe that's why Bennett ended up getting the game-sealing pass).
  1. Those hoping for a Jimmy Graham renaissance were quite disappointed. The tight end was targeted seven times but ended up with just three grabs for eight yards. Two of those catches were emergency release options for Wilson, meaning that Graham was pretty much lost in Green Bay's secondary. Another problem? Drops. At least two, by my count.
  1. An additional note on Rodgers and Jordy Nelson. Their knockout blow touchdown with 22 seconds to go in the third quarter was spectacular. Rodgers caught Seattle trying to sub out a defender and immediately rushed the offensive line to the ball. After the snap, he gets Nelson matched up on a linebacker and whips a perfect 32-yard ball into Nelson's outstretched hands. It made me wonder: On how many other teams in the NFL is that automatic? As soon as the Fox broadcasters noticed the Seattle mishap, it seemed as if they were expecting a touchdown. It looked inevitable. Rodgers' ability to capitalize on those kinds of mistakes is incredible, but even more so is his ability to never miss the throw when it comes around once every 60 minutes.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looking to 'start all over' after second straight blowout loss

After enduring another blowout loss on Sunday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said the team is looking to "start all over" after five games into a season.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Packers-Raiders on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Green Bay Packers face the Las Vegas Raiders on "Monday Night Football."
news

Bills LB Matt Milano likely out for season with broken leg, knee injury

Bills linebacker Matt Milano suffered a fractured leg against the Jaguars and is also feared to have a season-ending knee injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones exits loss to Dolphins with neck injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones exited Sunday's game versus the Miami Dolphins with a neck injury he suffered in the fourth quarter and has been ruled out. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers right shoulder injury in win over Titans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ exited Sunday's win over the Titans with a right shoulder injury. X-rays on the shoulder were negative, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday.
news

Bears RB Khalil Herbert to miss multiple weeks with ankle injury; Chicago adds Darrynton Evans

The Bears will be without their leading rusher for some time. Running back ﻿Khalil Herbert﻿ is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury suffered in Chicago's Week 5 win, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 5 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee/rest), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) expected to play

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee/rest) and CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) are all expected to play Sunday against the Steelers. 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) not expected to play Sunday against Dolphins

Giants RB Saquon Barkley is not expected to play for the New York Giants' Sunday showdown with the host Miami Dolphins due to a high ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

QB Brock Purdy: 49ers-Cowboys rivalry 'no secret' ahead of Sunday's game

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to lose an NFL game that he's played from start to finish, but on Sunday night he's set for a 2022 Divisional Round rematch against the Dallas Cowboys, a team he admitted gave him one of his hardest tests yet.