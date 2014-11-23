Around the NFL

Packers slip by rival Vikings, ride Eddie Lacy to finish

Published: Nov 23, 2014 at 08:15 AM
  • The Packers had the impossible task of extending their two-game winning streak while holding firm on the league lead in style points. In a 24-21 win over the Vikings, they managed to cross one of those items off the list, but faced a surprising grind-it-out contest in the process. Here's what we learned: *
  1. Even in the games that won't be considered Aaron Rodgers' best, there is an element of calculated fearlessness that is so fun to watch. On a first-and-goal from the Minnesota 1-yard line, he throws a nearly blind touchdown pass entirely across his body while rolling to the opposite sideline. For almost any other quarterback, a play demanding that much air on a ball across the field gets scrapped.
  1. It's hard to believe now, but the Vikings are two or three players away from being a very good football team, and most of those players are on the offensive line. Bridgewater's development needs to coincide with the development of a young core up front, especially if Adrian Peterson isn't returning. Still, Mike Zimmer showed glimpses of what he's capable of with the talent he has in the secondary and managed to force Rodgers into some uncomfortable throws while living dangerously with a single-high safety.
  1. Teddy Bridgewater, after staring receivers down for a majority of the game, steadied himself in time for a crucial fourth-quarter drive that put the Vikings down by a field goal with just a few minutes left to play. The Packers were inviting him to run all afternoon, which resulted in a career-high 32 rushing yards. With this offensive line, he's going to have no choice but to diversify his game a bit.
  1. Eddie Lacy's impact on this Packers' offense, especially in cold-weather months, is indescribable. The best thing Green Bay can do at this point to aid the future of their offense is add another power back behind him and continue to build on this offensive line.
  1. How much fun will the season finale be if the Lions can rebound and stay within a game of the Packers? After taking a beating in New England on Sunday, that seems to be on Jim Caldwell's shoulders more than anyone else. But both teams will look so much different during Round 2.

The "Around The NFL Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lions likely shutting down WR Jameson Williams (hamstring) for rest of preseason

The next time we see ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ on the field will probably be mid-October. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Thursday there's a "good chance" the second-year receiver will miss the rest of the preseason.
news

Commanders' Ron Rivera still not ready to name Sam Howell as Week 1 starting quarterback

Despite the belief that it's only a matter of time before Ron Rivera names Sam Howell the Week 1 starter, the Commanders coach isn't yet ready to make that declaration. 
news

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: No issues being called out by DC Wink Martindale 

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale recently called out linebacker ﻿Kayvon Thibodeaux﻿ in front of the entire D. The second-year edge rusher didn't mind getting singled out.
news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel 'very happy' with RB group after missing out on Dalvin Cook

The Miami Dolphins lost out on adding Dalvin Cook, but coach Mike McDaniel likes the current crew in his running backs room. "There's been a ton of development since camp started," McDaniel said Wednesday. 
news

Jayron Kearse on Cowboys practice fights: Defense 'not taking (expletive)' from 'all 32 teams' 

With the Dallas Cowboys not conducting joint practices this offseason, it was their own offense and defense at each other's throats on the final day of training before departing Southern California. "It gets spicy out here," safety Jayron Kearse said Wednesday.   
news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby on training camp fight with Rams RB Cam Akers: 'He got what he got'

Los Angeles running back Cam Akers had an abbreviated practice Wednesday after he and Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby duked it out at a joint practice. 
news

Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered LCL sprain, will miss multiple weeks

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks sustained an LCL sprain during Wednesday's practice and will miss a few weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor leaves training camp again with excused absence due to personal matter

Jonathan Taylor has once again stepped away from Colts training camp. The All-Pro running back had returned to the team facility on Monday following a previous excused absence to rehab his ankle on his own.
news

TE Antonio Gates to be enshrined into Chargers Hall of Fame

One of the NFL's greatest tight ends is set to enter the Chargers Hall of Fame. Antonio Gates will officially be inducted by the club he spent his entire career with on Dec. 10 during halftime of Los Angeles' game against the Denver Broncos.
news

Aaron Rodgers calls for continuity on Jets offensive line: 'It's a work in progress' 

The day following Robert Saleh's callout of the Jets O-line on HBO's Hard Knocks, QB Aaron Rodgers approached the subject hoping the team finds continuity in the coming weeks. 
news

Raiders activate first-round edge Tyree Wilson from non-football injury list

Raiders rookie edge Tyree Wilson (foot) has been activated from the non-football injury list and can start practicing with the team at any point, head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed on Wednesday.