Packers sink Buccaneers to earn playoff berth

The Packers are playoff-bound after taking care of business on Sunday against the lifeless Buccaneers. Here's what we learned from Green Bay's 20-3 victory over Tampa Bay:
- The win sets up Green Bay for a high-octane Week 17 showdown with the Detroit Lions to decide the NFC North. Very much alive for a first-round bye, the Packers look like a team that won't be stopped if they secure home-field advantage throughout January.
- Battling an illness, Aaron Rodgers shook off a slow start to hit on 31-of-40 passing for 318 yards and a touchdown. The Packers' star quarterback appeared to hurt his foot early in the game, but stayed on the field to find Randall Cobb for 131 yards and Jordy Nelson for another 113 off a combined 20 grabs. Rookie target Davante Adams cost the team with a handful of drops, but it hardly mattered against a Bucs squad that was outgained 431 yards to 109.
- Eddie Lacy is a beast. Green Bay's featured back looked fresh in pounding the Bucs for 99 yards off 17 totes. After averaging 11.7 carries per outing in his first 11 games of this season, Lacy has 18.2 totes per start over the past five weeks. Give Packers coach Mike McCarthy credit for keeping his best runner fresh for the games that matter most. His 44-yard touchdown rumble in the first half helped Lacy cross the 1,000-yard barrier for a second straight year.
- How bad was Tampa's offense? The Buccaneers trailed Green Bay 236-0 in total yardage before finally generating a statistic just minutes before the half. In great position to earn the first overall pick, Tampa must find a big-armed young quarterback and decide if Mike Glennon or Josh McCown are still worth the team's time.
