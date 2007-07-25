Packers sign second-round pick Jackson

Published: Jul 25, 2007 at 11:24 AM

The Green Bay Packers have signed running back Brandon Jackson, the team's second-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations, announced the signing Wednesday.

Jackson, a 5-foot-10, 212-pound player from Nebraska, was an All-Big 12 selection in 2006. An early-entry candidate in the draft, Jackson amassed 1,459 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.

Of the club's 11 draft choices, only first-round pick Justin Harrell and third-round selection James Jones remain unsigned.

