Around the NFL

Packers sign Martellus Bennett to three-year deal

Published: Mar 10, 2017 at 10:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Packers fans were fumed when Green Bay broke off talks with free-agent tight end Jared Cook. As it usually goes for Packers fans, the bad times didn't last long.

The Packers announced Friday they signed tight end Martellus Bennett just weeks removed from winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Packerssigned Bennett for three years and $21 million. Bennett later confirmed his joining the Packers on social media:

"For Martellus Bennett, he goes from playing with Tom Brady in New England, to now playing with Aaron Rodgers," Rapoport said during Friday's edition of Free Agency Frenzy. "You know he appreciated the experience with Tom Brady. Now he gets to (go) from one of the game's all-time time greats to one of the best quarterbacks currently in the NFL."

Said Rapoport: "This is a big win for the Green Bay Packers."

RapSheet ain't kidding. The free-agency-averse Packers agitated their loyal followers -- and certainly Rodgers -- by failing to craft a new deal with Cook, who surged down the stretch to catch 30 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown.

Operating as the finest tight end in Green Bay since Jermichael Finley, Cook was a no-brainer to bring back. Instead, patient general manager Ted Thompson found an even better option in the big-bodied Bennett, who paired with Brady last season for 701 yards and seven scores off 55 grabs. Much of that work came with All-Pro Rob Gronkowski sidelined and Bennett serving as the team's clear-cut top tight end.

"Aaron Rodgers is at his best," said former Packers wideout James Jones on NFL Network, "when he has somebody to work the middle of the field like this."

It's an ideal addition for the Packers, who spent much of the day taking heat from pundits and fans alike for their refusal to raid the open market.

As for Bennett -- who turned 30 on Friday -- signing with another pristine organization and high-powered offense only adds to his chances of back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

By all accounts, Rodgers is thrilled with the outcome:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Joe Flacco to start vs. Rams; Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) ruled out

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been ruled out for Week 13 due to a concussion, ushering in Joe Flacco into the starting role for Cleveland against the host Los Angeles Rams.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans closing in on 10th straight 1,000-yard season 

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans needs 150 receiving yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the 10th consecutive season -- every year of his career since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2014.
news

Cowboys, Seahawks combine for fifth regular-season game with zero punts

The Cowboys and Seahawks combined to punt zero times in the 41-35 Dallas win. It marked the fifth regular-season game in NFL history with no punts, per NFL Research. 
news

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf's 'dominant' night not enough in loss to Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks came up shy in Thursday night's 41-35 shootout loss in Dallas, but the offense broke out of its slumber, scoring touchdowns on five of the first seven drives before a late-game swoon sealed their fate. DK Metcalf led the losing effort with 134 yards and three TDs on six catches.
news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott silences critics with MVP performance: 'I have the pen, I have the paper and I'm the one writing'

Faced with two different eight-point deficits, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns to help will Dallas to a 41-35 shootout victory over the Seahawks. In doing so, he put his name front and center for MVP.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys went back and forth with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, rallying for a 41-35 comeback win to remain perfect at home this season.
news

Week 13 Thursday inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on returning by Week 16: 'Anything's possible'

When asked Thursday if he thinks he possibly could return to the field by the New York Jets' Christmas Eve game against the Washington Commanders, Aaron Rodgers offered a vague but hopeful answer, saying, 'Anything's possible.'
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles-Seahawks Week 15 game flexed to Monday night; full Week 15 schedule revealed

Week 15's Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks game will now be played on Monday, Dec. 18, taking the prime-time place of the previously scheduled Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots tilt.
news

Cardinals waive veteran TE Zach Ertz after request to be released

Zach Ertz's time in Arizona is over, at his request. The veteran tight end asked for and has been granted his release from the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.