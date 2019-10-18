Around the NFL

Packers rule out WR Davante Adams vs. Raiders

Published: Oct 18, 2019 at 06:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers will once again be without star receiver Davante Adams and could be very shorthanded in the wideout corps.

Coach Matt LaFleur ruled out the receiver for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders. Adams has missed the past two games while dealing with a turf toe injury suffered late in Week 4.

Adams isn't the only Packers receiver who could be out. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) is questionable and Geronimo Allison (concussion) is doubtful to play against Oakland.

"We've got 48 hours, so we've got time to see if they'll come around," LaFleur said Friday.

If all three miss, Aaron Rodgers will lean on Allen Lazard, who came up big down the stretch Monday night, Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepherd against the Raiders.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

