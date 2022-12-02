Packers rookie WR Christian Watson on hot streak: 'I'm still on the rise' 

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson is on a torrid streak, generating six touchdowns and 265 receiving yards on 12 catches over the past three games.

Watson believes he's just scratching the surface of his potential.

"I still think I'm a long ways from where I want to be," he said Thursday. "I'm still on the rise."

Struggling to stay healthy early in the season, Watson stumbled out of the gate. The rookie generated 10 receptions for 88 yards in his first six games. Then in Week 10, he exploded, averaging 22.1 yards per reception.

Not only is Watson gobbling up TDs, but seemingly every catch has been crucial. Of Watson's 12 catches the past three weeks, 11 have gone for a first down or TD.

Watson is one of six rookie WRs to have six-plus TDs within their first 25 receptions over the last 25 seasons: Steelers' Martavis Bryant (7, 2014); Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (6, 2019); Falcons' Calvin Ridley (6, 2018); Saints' Donte' Stallworth (6, 2002), Vikings' Randy Moss (6, 1998).

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month has three receiving TDs of 35-plus yards in 2022 (tied for the second-most in NFL) -- only Davante Adams has more such TDs (5), while Tyler Lockett also has three.

"That's the craziest part is just how quickly it's happened over this past month is the craziest part," Watson said. "But I mean, I'm just taking it one week at a time, putting in that work, putting in that preparation and everything I need to do. Whatever happens on Sundays happens. Obviously, I'm thankful for the opportunities. I know I'm not always going to have six touchdowns every month. I think it was just a flash of what I'm able to do going forward. And obviously, like I said before, that boost of confidence for me."