Packers rookie RB A.J. Dillon adds power dimension to dominant Green Bay offense

﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ blasted onto the scene Sunday night on a snowy Lambeau Field turf, demolishing the Tennessee Titans in the Green Bay Packers' 40-14 blowout win.

As usual, ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and ﻿Davante Adams﻿ dominated, but we're used to seeing those two light up opponents. What we hadn't seen up to this point was the Packers' second-round rookie blast threw defenses and roll over tacklers like a bulldozer squishing loose gravel.

Entering Sunday night, Dillon had played in nine games as a rookie, compiled 24 rushing attempts for 115 yards at 4.79 yards per attempt. Against Tennessee, Dillon gobbled up 21 totes for 124 yards (5.9 YPA) and scored two TDs.

Dillon missed five games this season due to COVID-19 and admitted it was a "hard process" battling back into football shape. On Sunday, it all coalesced for the rookie rusher.

"That was a major setback for me personally," Dillon said, via the team's official website. "Obviously, I was down for a little bit but I had so much support, from my teammates, my coaches, the staff here, the community out here, my family and friends back home. I feel like everybody keeping me in great spirits kind of brought me back to it."

With ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ out with a quad injury, Dillon took on the No. 2 role. When ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ briefly left to get medical attention, Dillon grabbed the reins and drove the Packers through the Titans defense.

"A.J. did exactly what I've been waiting for this whole time," Adams said, per PackersNews. "Obviously I've seen what he can do in practice, but going out and -- he's had a couple flashes -- but to have a solid game like that, to outrush ﻿Derrick Henry﻿ when he didn't even start, I mean, just a great performance.

"A.J. is a monster. So I think you're going to see a lot more of that going forward."