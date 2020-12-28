Around the NFL

Packers rookie RB A.J. Dillon adds power dimension to dominant Green Bay offense

Published: Dec 28, 2020 at 08:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ blasted onto the scene Sunday night on a snowy Lambeau Field turf, demolishing the Tennessee Titans in the Green Bay Packers' 40-14 blowout win.

As usual, ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and ﻿Davante Adams﻿ dominated, but we're used to seeing those two light up opponents. What we hadn't seen up to this point was the Packers' second-round rookie blast threw defenses and roll over tacklers like a bulldozer squishing loose gravel.

Entering Sunday night, Dillon had played in nine games as a rookie, compiled 24 rushing attempts for 115 yards at 4.79 yards per attempt. Against Tennessee, Dillon gobbled up 21 totes for 124 yards (5.9 YPA) and scored two TDs.

Dillon missed five games this season due to COVID-19 and admitted it was a "hard process" battling back into football shape. On Sunday, it all coalesced for the rookie rusher.

"That was a major setback for me personally," Dillon said, via the team's official website. "Obviously, I was down for a little bit but I had so much support, from my teammates, my coaches, the staff here, the community out here, my family and friends back home. I feel like everybody keeping me in great spirits kind of brought me back to it."

With ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ out with a quad injury, Dillon took on the No. 2 role. When ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ briefly left to get medical attention, Dillon grabbed the reins and drove the Packers through the Titans defense.

"A.J. did exactly what I've been waiting for this whole time," Adams said, per PackersNews. "Obviously I've seen what he can do in practice, but going out and -- he's had a couple flashes -- but to have a solid game like that, to outrush ﻿Derrick Henry﻿ when he didn't even start, I mean, just a great performance. 

"A.J. is a monster. So I think you're going to see a lot more of that going forward."

At 6-foot, 247 pounds, Dillon is a bowling ball of fire blasting through helpless defensive pins. If the Packers clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC next week, forcing the playoffs to run through Lambeau, the rookie could play a big role leaning on defenses with his size and power in the frigid Green Bay temperatures.

When the Packers made Dillon a second-round pick, many eyebrows were raised, given the playmakers already in the backfield. The Packers brass likely envisioned what the world saw Sunday night. Coach Matt LaFleur even told reporters he called Dillon's number even more, but RBs coach Ben Sirmans said the rookie needed a breather a couple of times.

Dillon noted that he can "kind of sneak up on people" because they don't expect a back with his size to have that sort of speed.

After the Titans made a game of it, closing the score to 19-14 in the third quarter, the Packers ended the bout with two Dillon TDs to turn a struggle into a blowout.

"It was a surprise," Rodgers said of Dillon's performance. "Not that we didn't think he could do this, but we just hadn't seen it. I remember I liked his attitude, I liked you started seeing his swag come out, the confidence. It's fun to see for a back, and he was bringing it. He was finishing runs the way that he really hasn't up until this point."

Related Content

news

Taylor Heinicke replaces Haskins in loss after postponing college exams at ODU to join Washington

Not seeing many prospects for his NFL future in 2020, Taylor Heinicke went back to school to finish his engineering degree at ODU. Then, with injuries piling up in Washington, he got a call to be the team's quarantine QB in case of emergency. 
news

J.J. Watt rants about still giving effort during Texans' 'trash' season: 'We stink'

The Houston Texans' star defensive end has expressed frustration multiple times during the club's four-win season. Following Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the annoyance with his team's play boiled over.
news

Washington-Eagles game slotted for Week 17 Sunday night game

The Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to host the Washington Football Team on Sunday night in Week 17, airing on NBC, the NFL announced. 
news

Rams QB Jared Goff suffers broken thumb, unlikely to play in Week 17

Los Angeles Rams quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ sustained a broken right thumb in his team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. It's unlikely Goff will play in Week 17 vs. the Cardinals.
news

Seahawks defeat Rams, clinch first NFC West crown since 2016

For the first time since 2016, the Seattle Seahawks are champions of the NFC West following their victory Sunday over the rival Los Angeles Rams. And they did it on the strength of their defense.
news

Washington benches QB Dwayne Haskins after multi-turnover day in loss to Panthers

Facing a 20-6 fourth-quarter deficit against the Panthers, the Washington Football Team benched Dwayne Haskins after another disappointing performance. 
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert sets rookie record for TD passes in season

Baker Mayfield﻿'s rookie standard has been bested. Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert vaulted past Mayfield to set a new NFL single-season rookie record for touchdown passes on Sunday against the Broncos.
news

2020 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Sunday's games

The Steelers pulled off a phenomenal rally to get past the Colts, the Bears' playoff hopes are alive after beating a Jaguars team looking ahead to the top spot in the draft and the Ravens kept on rolling. And plenty more was had on Week 16.
news

Jacksonville Jaguars clinch No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft

After losing to the Bears by 24 on Sunday, the Jaguars clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, snapping their tie with the Jets who beat the Browns.
news

Steelers snap losing streak to win AFC North title

Ending a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a dramatic victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the Pittsburgh Steelers clinched an AFC North title in the process. 
news

Kansas City Chiefs clinch AFC first-round bye, homefield with win over Falcons

The Chiefs clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye with their 17-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, their 10th in a row. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW