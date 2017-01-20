Packers receiver trio could be game-time decisions

The Green Bay Packers will continue to hold out hope their banged-up receiver corps will get as healthy as possible heading into Sunday's NFC Championship versus the Atlanta Falcons.
Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Jordy Nelson (ribs), Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) would likely be game-time decisions. All three receivers were listed as questionable on the injury report.
"All three of the receivers will be given every chance to play in the game," he said. "They have work to do, particularly in the rehab (group). If we know tomorrow, then we'll know tomorrow. If we know Sunday, then we'll know Sunday. One or two of those guys are probably going to have to work out Sunday."
McCarthy noted that Nelson was absent Friday because of an illness -- he was kept home in hopes it doesn't spread throughout the team. McCarthy said the receiver's absence doesn't shade the outlook for Sunday's availability and added that Nelson did more than expected at practice on Thursday.
"I think he looked good," McCarthy said. "It was good to have him out there. Really today was the most important day for those two guys so really the information that comes out of the training room today will give us a better idea of where we are."
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that Adams and Allison are expected to play through injury.
The Packers will cling to hope that Nelson can overcome both the injured ribs and illness to surprisingly play for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.