Around the NFL

Packers receiver trio could be game-time decisions

Published: Jan 20, 2017 at 03:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers will continue to hold out hope their banged-up receiver corps will get as healthy as possible heading into Sunday's NFC Championship versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Jordy Nelson (ribs), Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) would likely be game-time decisions. All three receivers were listed as questionable on the injury report.

"All three of the receivers will be given every chance to play in the game," he said. "They have work to do, particularly in the rehab (group). If we know tomorrow, then we'll know tomorrow. If we know Sunday, then we'll know Sunday. One or two of those guys are probably going to have to work out Sunday."

McCarthy noted that Nelson was absent Friday because of an illness -- he was kept home in hopes it doesn't spread throughout the team. McCarthy said the receiver's absence doesn't shade the outlook for Sunday's availability and added that Nelson did more than expected at practice on Thursday.

"I think he looked good," McCarthy said. "It was good to have him out there. Really today was the most important day for those two guys so really the information that comes out of the training room today will give us a better idea of where we are."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that Adams and Allison are expected to play through injury.

The Packers will cling to hope that Nelson can overcome both the injured ribs and illness to surprisingly play for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will be questionable vs. Texans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is questionable to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

news

Bucs' Shaquil Barrett suffered torn Achilles vs. Ravens, will miss remainder of 2022 season

An MRI has confirmed Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars in London

Russell Wilson will be back on the field as the Broncos look to snap a four-game losing skid in London against the Jaguars. Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday that Wilson would be the starting quarterback on Sunday, barring a setback.

news

Titans' Derrick Henry downplays dominance over Texans: 'I really don't try to live in the past'

Derrick Henry could continue his dominance over the Texans on Sunday. The Titans running back has generated 200-plus yards and at least two touchdowns in his past three meetings against Houston.

news

Winner of Panthers-Falcons game Sunday will be in first place in NFC South thanks to Buccaneers loss

The Buccaneers' 27-22 loss on Thursday night added intrigue to the Panthers-Falcons game Sunday afternoon. With the Bucs falling to 3-5, the winner of the Panthers-Falcons bout will own first place in a woeful NFC South division.

news

Ravens rookie TE Isaiah Likely shines in prime-time win over Buccaneers

The Ravens watched key offensive playmakers drop like flies in the first half of Thursday's 27-22 victory over the Buccaneers. Up to the plate stepped rookie tight end Isaiah Likely.

news

Todd Bowles could consider coaching changes after latest Bucs loss: 'Everything is on the table for us'

After the 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their third straight game Thursday night in a 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Todd Bowles said that changes could be coming to the coaching staff following Thursday's loss.

news

Eagles, DE Robert Quinn mutually agree to cut off final two years of contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that along with the trade, the Eagles and Quinn mutually agreed to cut off the final two years of the pass rusher's contract, making him a free agent following the season, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett feared to have torn Achilles in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles based on his initial exam, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Buccaneers on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens came on in the second half and then fended off a Tom Brady-led rally to defeat the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Injuries to TE Mark Andrews (shoulder), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) in Thursday's win 'not serious'

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman each exited Thursday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with injuries, but head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that neither is believed to have suffered a serious ailment.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE