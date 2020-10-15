Around the NFL

Packers RB Jamaal Williams on Brady-Rodgers: 'My quarterback knows what fourth down is'

Published: Oct 15, 2020 at 03:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams fired a playful shot at Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During this week's episode of The Jamaal Williams Show presented by GameOnWi, the Packers running back was asked who is better Aaron Rodgers or Brady? Williams used Brady's fourth-down mishap last week as proof that his QB is better.

"Come on, man," Williams said, via Pewter Report. "I'm pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is, you know what I mean? That's what I'm saying, like, Aaron Rodgers would never do that. Never. You know what I mean? (Rodgers) is too smart for that, we would never be in that type of situation because A-Rod is always prepared, always looking at the clock. We've got too many people who are just too ready to go. We've been in those types of pressure situations before so I feel like it's just natural for us to be on top of everything and go ball. I would never expect that from my boy [Rodgers.]"

Williams' comments came after Brady appeared to not know what down it was at the end of the Bucs loss to Chicago last night.

Sunday marks just the third time Brady and Rodgers will share the gridiron. Each player has one victory in their head-to-head matchups, with the home team winning both bouts.

Rodgers is playing at an MVP-level for the 4-0 Packers, tossing 13 TDs to zero INTs with a 128 passer rating, 70.5 completion percentage and averaging 303.5 passing yards per game. Rodgers has dominated despite injuries decimating his receiver corps, including losing Davante Adams for two and a half games. Adams should be back this week.

Brady, meanwhile, is still getting to know his new surroundings as the Bucs fell to 3-2. TB12 has completed just 64.3 percent of his passes for 275 yards per game with 12 TDs, four INTs and a 96.8 passer rating. The Bucs, too, have dealt with WR injuries, with Brady missing Chris Godwin for much of the season, Mike Evans playing banged-up and O.J. Howard going on IR with a season-ending injury.

Given Brady's competitive nature, his up-and-down play, coupled with Williams feeling comfortable enough to take a shot during a game-week, the 43-year-old will have plenty of fuel to light his fire come Sunday afternoon for the nationally televised game.

Related Content

news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: Players will be held out of practice, games due to flu-like symptoms

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told reporters Thursday that as the country approaches cold and flu season, people can expect to see players, coaches and personnel miss practices and potentially games due to flu-like symptoms in an effort to rule out exposure to COVID-19.
news

Bengals WR A.J. Green doesn't want to be traded: 'We're building something special here'

A.J. Green has struggled to make an impact this season, but the longtime Bengals wide receiver says that does not mean he wants out of Cincinnati.
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore returns to practice with Cam Newton

One day after learning their best offensive player was returning, the Patriots' best defensive player did too. Cornerback ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ was removed from the COVID-19 list, joining ﻿Cam Newton﻿ in practice Thursday. 
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

The Browns sent ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ home Thursday with an illness. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the star WR has not tested positive for COVID-19 but the team had him leave the facility as a precaution. Here are other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Sean McDermott confirms Bills' interest in Le'Veon Bell; Chiefs, Dolphins also in mix

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed that the team is interested in running back Le'veon Bell. Bell was recently released by the New York Jets.
news

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'll be back stronger and better'

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke out for the first time since suffering a devastating season-ending ankle injury. He thanked fans and said he'll be back stronger.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Super Bowl hangover 'frustrating' but has 'no correlation' with 49ers 2-3 start

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said injuries and no offseason have more to do with 2-3 start than the Super Bowl hangover.
news

Falcons working remotely Thursday after positive COVID-19 test

Atlanta had one confirmed positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, and the league is working to confirm one or more while contact tracing, Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Matt Ryan not worried about future in Atlanta: 'We rent these lockers; we don't own them'

The Falcons fired the GM who selected ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ in the first round and the coach he's been with the past six seasons. The former NFL MVP is aware of the tenuous nature of football life.
news

Washington coach Ron Rivera: 'I have not quit' on Dwayne Haskins 

Ron Rivera benched Dwayne Haskins last week but the Washington head coach insists he still has faith that the second-year quarterback can be molded into a franchise QB.
news

Falcons enter intensive COVID-19 protocol following player's placement on list

The Falcons became the second team to enter the intensive COVID-19 protocol  following the team's placement of rookie defensive tackle ﻿Marlon Davidson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Atlanta's most recent opponent, the Carolina Panthers, entered the intensive protocol earlier Wednesday.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL