Packers RB Jamaal Williams on Brady-Rodgers: 'My quarterback knows what fourth down is'

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams fired a playful shot at Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During this week's episode of The Jamaal Williams Show presented by GameOnWi, the Packers running back was asked who is better Aaron Rodgers or Brady? Williams used Brady's fourth-down mishap last week as proof that his QB is better.

"Come on, man," Williams said, via Pewter Report. "I'm pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is, you know what I mean? That's what I'm saying, like, Aaron Rodgers would never do that. Never. You know what I mean? (Rodgers) is too smart for that, we would never be in that type of situation because A-Rod is always prepared, always looking at the clock. We've got too many people who are just too ready to go. We've been in those types of pressure situations before so I feel like it's just natural for us to be on top of everything and go ball. I would never expect that from my boy [Rodgers.]"

Williams' comments came after Brady appeared to not know what down it was at the end of the Bucs loss to Chicago last night.

Sunday marks just the third time Brady and Rodgers will share the gridiron. Each player has one victory in their head-to-head matchups, with the home team winning both bouts.

Rodgers is playing at an MVP-level for the 4-0 Packers, tossing 13 TDs to zero INTs with a 128 passer rating, 70.5 completion percentage and averaging 303.5 passing yards per game. Rodgers has dominated despite injuries decimating his receiver corps, including losing Davante Adams for two and a half games. Adams should be back this week.

Brady, meanwhile, is still getting to know his new surroundings as the Bucs fell to 3-2. TB12 has completed just 64.3 percent of his passes for 275 yards per game with 12 TDs, four INTs and a 96.8 passer rating. The Bucs, too, have dealt with WR injuries, with Brady missing Chris Godwin for much of the season, Mike Evans playing banged-up and O.J. Howard going on IR with a season-ending injury.