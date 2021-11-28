Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) active vs. Rams

The Packers made the star running back active for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jones was considered a game-time decision after being limited in practice all week. He sat out Green Bay's Week 11 loss to Minnesota as he rehabbed a knee sprain from the week prior.

Jones is one of the top weapons in the GB offense, as he leads the team in rushing and scoring while catching more passes (37) than any Packer outside of Davante Adams﻿. His return gives Green Bay one of the league's better 1-2 punches at running back with upstart A.J. Dillon﻿. Defensive lineman Rashan Gary and wideout Allen Lazard are also active for the Packers.