Around the NFL

Packers RB Aaron Jones active for 'TNF' vs. 49ers

Published: Nov 05, 2020 at 06:51 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

In dire need of some help at running back, the Green Bay Packers are getting their top runner back for Thursday night.

Packers running back Aaron Jones is officially active for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jones, who missed his team's Week 8 loss to the Vikings, was questionable to play with a calf injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Thursday that there was optimism Jones would return.

Nonetheless, it's likely Jones will have a limited role, even with the team's depleted ranks.

Green Bay will be without backup Jamaal Williams and rookie A.J. Dillon due to COVID-19 protocols.

Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams will be other options in the backfield, though one could surmise quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is likely to throw a lot.

Jones returns to the field with a team-high 389 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 75 carries (5.2 yards per carry), along with 18 catches for 161 yards a two TD catches.

Related Content

news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for the Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

49ers place Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle on IR

The San Francisco 49ers officially placed quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ on injured reserve. 
news

Chiefs place DT Chris Jones on Reserve/COVID-19 list; head trainer tests positive 

The Kansas City Chiefs placed star defensive tackle Chris Jones on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Chiefs VP of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder also has tested positive for COVID-19.
news

49ers activate TE Jordan Reed from IR ahead of 'TNF' matchup vs. Packers

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed was activated off injured reserve ahead of tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Packers. 
news

Lions coach Matt Patricia won't comment on whether Matthew Stafford has chance to play vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia did not comment on whether Matthew Stafford will come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list before Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Brian Flores refutes notion Miami Dolphins are auditioning Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores went out of his way Thursday to refute a recent report that his team could be using the rest of the season to audition rookie Tua Tagovailoa.
news

Chicago Bears OL Cody Whitehair tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bears center Cody Whitehair has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team will work virtually on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced Thursday that Myles Gaskin (knee) was placed on IR, meaning the RB will miss at least three games. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Packers hopeful RB Aaron Jones (calf) plays tonight vs. 49ers

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers, but optimism is building he could play tonight.
news

Packers-49ers 'TNF' matchup set to be played with no additional positive COVID-19 tests 

Thursday night's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will go on as scheduled despite both teams dealing with positive COVID-19 tests this week, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Texans, Colts, Chiefs enter COVID-19 protocols after latest positive tests

The Houston Texans announced that a player has tested positive for COVID-19, while the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs announced a staff member tested positive. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL