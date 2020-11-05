Packers RB Aaron Jones active for 'TNF' vs. 49ers

In dire need of some help at running back, the Green Bay Packers are getting their top runner back for Thursday night.

Packers running back Aaron Jones is officially active for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jones, who missed his team's Week 8 loss to the Vikings, was questionable to play with a calf injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Thursday that there was optimism Jones would return.

Nonetheless, it's likely Jones will have a limited role, even with the team's depleted ranks.

Green Bay will be without backup Jamaal Williams and rookie A.J. Dillon due to COVID-19 protocols.

Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams will be other options in the backfield, though one could surmise quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is likely to throw a lot.