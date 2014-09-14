Packers rally back from 18-point deficit to beat Jets

Published: Sep 14, 2014 at 02:05 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers threw for three touchdowns, Jordy Nelson had a career-high 209 yards receiving and the Green Bay Packers rallied from an 18-point deficit for a 31-24 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

New York appeared to tie it with 5 minutes left on a 37-yard touchdown catch by Jeremy Kerley on fourth down -- but it was negated because the Jets (1-1) called a timeout from the sideline just before the snap. The Packers (1-1) held on from there to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2006.

Randall Cobb caught two short scoring strikes and a two-point conversation that gave the Packers a 24-21 lead in the third quarter.

Green Bay (1-1) went up 31-24 late in the third quarter when Nelson worked a double move on Dee Milliner for an 80-yard touchdown catch.

