Packers rally back from 18-point deficit to beat Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers threw for three touchdowns, Jordy Nelson had a career-high 209 yards receiving and the Green Bay Packers rallied from an 18-point deficit for a 31-24 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.
New York appeared to tie it with 5 minutes left on a 37-yard touchdown catch by Jeremy Kerley on fourth down -- but it was negated because the Jets (1-1) called a timeout from the sideline just before the snap. The Packers (1-1) held on from there to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2006.
Randall Cobb caught two short scoring strikes and a two-point conversation that gave the Packers a 24-21 lead in the third quarter.
Green Bay (1-1) went up 31-24 late in the third quarter when Nelson worked a double move on Dee Milliner for an 80-yard touchdown catch.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press