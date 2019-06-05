Around the NFL

Packers, Raiders to play preseason game in Winnipeg

Published: Jun 05, 2019 at 06:33 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Preseason football is heading north of the border this year.

The Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers will play a preseason Week 3 game at IG Field in Winnepeg, Manitoba, Canada on Aug. 22, the Raiders announced Wednesday. The matchup will be considered a Raiders home game.

This will be the first NFL game -- preseason or regular season -- played in Canada since Dec. 1, 2013 when the Buffalo Bills hosted the Atlanta Falcons at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Atlanta won, 34-31, in overtime.

The matchup will be the second preseason game played outside the contiguous United States in 2019. The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii on Aug. 17.

