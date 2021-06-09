Around the NFL

Packers QB Jordan Love: 'I've got to get myself ready to play'

Published: Jun 09, 2021 at 04:50 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

We haven't heard all that much from Jordan Love since he was drafted into an unenviable role of anointed successor to a future Hall of Famer, but with said legend absent from offseason activities, Love has been granted an opportunity to gain valuable reps with his teammates.

After an unimpressive Tuesday, Love looked sharp at Packers practice Wednesday according to local reporters in attendance. The result was encouraging for all involved, considering the former first-round selection was a nonfactor in his first NFL season. If Love ends up being forced into the starting role because of Aaron Rodgers﻿' discontent with the Packers, days like Wednesday provide proof that maybe Love will be able to handle the job.

"I definitely think good days build confidence, and then just stacking good days on top of each other," Love said. "Obviously I think anything that you do that's doing good and performing at a high level, it'll definitely take your confidence up and just let you be more comfortable out there and play smoother."

Love is gaining an understanding of how to play with the Packers' best players in real time after he was unable to work with Green Bay's top talents during earlier portions of the offseason due to their absence. A second day of work showed the first strides made in this effort.

"I definitely feel like it was a good day for me and for everybody else as well. Just bouncing back from yesterday's practice on offense, you know, it wasn't our best practice all around and for me as well," Love said. "Being able for us to come out here and just bounce back today, it meant a lot for everybody and showed how much we are able to bounce back. It was a good day and just the goal for now is to keep stacking good days and be better tomorrow."

Love attracted first-round attention ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft because of his blend of athleticism, arm talent and potential to marry the two in becoming a legitimate NFL quarterback. His final season at Utah State wasn't as impressive as the campaign prior, but the Packers still saw enough to spend their top selection on him, even when others anticipated Green Bay might instead draft a playmaker for Rodgers to target.

Perhaps that pick was well spent after all. Love is getting an opportunity to improve within Green Bay's offense ahead of training camp, and if he can, as he said, stack good days, he might just develop into a signal-caller capable of leading the Packers' talented offense into 2021. At bare minimum, the Packers are attempting to grow their future into a good backup option, and if the displeased Rodgers continues to stay away from the franchise, that backup very well could end up seeing the starting job.

"My mindset this whole offseason has been to get ready, get myself ready," Love said. "That's been my mindset since I got here, whether Aaron was here or not here. I've got to get myself ready to play."

He proved Wednesday he was at least ready to practice. More days like this one could produce a solid plan B for the team wearing the green and white G.

Related Content

news

Peyton Manning to be inducted into Broncos Ring of Fame

﻿Peyton Manning﻿ is headed for Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and it isn't the only high honor he's receiving this year. Manning has been elected as the 35th member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Roundup: Dolphins sign first-round LB Jaelan Phillips, Cowboys ink Micah Parsons to rookie deals

Four teams had two selections in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Dolphins are the only one to already have both players under contract. Miami on Wednesday signed linebacker ﻿Jaelan Phillips﻿, who was selected No. 18 overall.
news

Broncos DB Kareem Jackson says Deshaun Watson wants to end up in Denver

Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson, who spent nine seasons in Houston, recently said on the "Catchin' Fades with Aqib Talib" podcast that Texans QB Deshaun Watson would like to end up in Denver.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) offers no firm timetable for return

Having missed the final 14 games of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL, Giants running back Saquon Barkley sidestepped any concrete proclamations for his return when speaking to the media on Thursday. 
news

Ron Rivera brings in vaccination expert to speak to Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera invited a vaccine expert to speak with players after completing vaccination efforts with all coaches and non-football employees. However, some players remain hesitant, such as WFT defensive end Montez Sweat.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster on returning to Steelers: 'I've got to do what's best for me. That's staying home'

﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ had a chance to change clubs in free agency, with offers from both AFC powers Kansas City and Baltimore. The WR chose to stay home in Pittsburgh for at least one more season, noting Wednesday that he decided his best course of action was to ride another year with ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (knee) on recovery: 'I feel like I'm there now'

Already having taken part in in minicamp drills and activities this week, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is pleased with the progress of his knee and focused on preparation for the season following the surgery to deal with an ailment that took up a great deal of his time during the 2020 campaign. 
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley to miss minicamp after undergoing foot surgery

More eyes than ever will be on ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿. Just not this week. The Falcons' promising WR recently underwent minor foot surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Ian Rapoport reports. The procedure was characterized as "a little cleanup" that will keep Ridley out of minicamp but not training camp.
news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'It's easy for us to go overlooked' in AFC West

The Broncos reside in an AFC West division that could prove the most hotly contested in football this season. RB ﻿Melvin Gordon﻿ joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football and suggested Denver is flying under the radar. 
news

Titans GM Jon Robinson: Julio Jones trade 'a move that we needed to make'

Titans GM Jon Robinson swung a massive, landscape-altering trade to acquire star WR ﻿Julio Jones﻿, which puts his club in a position to field a devastating offense. Joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Robinson said the addition is a perfect match in the Tennessee offense. 
news

Cowboys experimenting with first-round pick Micah Parsons in designated pass rusher role

In an effort to improve a woeful defense, Dallas is experimenting with Micah Parsons﻿ at defensive end. New DC Dan Quinn plans to utilize the rookie's diverse skill set in his "DPR" position in addition to MLB duties.
